Lewis shares rally as tribunal rules in its favour on club fees

05 June 2017 - 17:01 Staff Writer
Lewis. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

On Monday, Lewis said the National Consumer Tribunal had ruled in its favour in the matter involving the furniture retailer and the National Credit Regulator, regarding club fees and extended warranties.

The ruling came less than a week after the regulator accused Mr Price of falling foul of sections of the National Credit Act. The clothing retailer has dismissed those allegations.

The latest announcement helped lift Lewis’s share price more than 5% to R35.42 in the afternoon. Mr Price held its gains on the JSE in line with other retailers.

The tribunal found that the National Credit Act did not prevent credit providers from offering the services of a club to consumers, provided these services were not part of the “cost of credit”, according to Lewis.

It was found that the club fees charged by Lewis did not form part of the cost of credit of any credit agreement between Lewis and its customers.

In May, the tribunal ordered the owner of clothing chains Edgars and Jet, Edcon, to refund club fees included in its credit agreements.

