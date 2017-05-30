BUSINESS DAY TV: Luxury goods soften food losses

It’s only been two years since the conversion of Domino’s so in just 24 months we’ve got 88 odd stores. So strategically what we’re saying in Domino’s we’ve actually had quite a good year. We’ve turned things around quite a lot from the conversion, and we’ve been through a good year of consolidation. So we’ve certainly taken it on the chin, that it was quite a tough year last year in terms of the type of losses and investment that we’re putting into our food businesses.

We now think we’re in reasonably good shape with Domino’s with same-store sales, they’re now up comparably 8% and 13% for the last two months, both in volume and price, which in this retail market seems to be pretty good. And certainly with Starbucks we’re quite happy with where we’ve ended up a year down the track.

BDTV: You describe yourself as a 16-year old start-up business. When does payback come for investors, when do you reach that level where you start to turn a profit from Domino’s and Starbucks?

CG: Yes as I said already last year in the Domino’s business we definitely ... we built it with the idea that we’d end with about 120 stores after the conversion. We’re clearly quite well shy of that, but 120 stores is the number at which the infrastructure we’ve built is when we start to recover those costs.

At the moment it looks like in the window of 12-24 months where our food division begins to become EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) profitable. We’ve built this infrastructure, the individual stores are profitable and now we’ve got to grow ourselves into that and then trying to balance growing too fast and the associated risks that will come with that, with growing slowly and consistently into this infrastructure that we’ve built.

BDTV: Let’s talk through your rollout plans because you’ve got your jewellery business potentially up for sale and that is likely to be concluded sometime this year and it would provide the necessary cash on hand to accelerate some of your Starbucks and Domino’s rollouts. So how aggressive are you going to be because as you say it’s a pretty tough balancing act that you have to perform here?

CG: In Starbucks our mantra is to go slow to go fast. We’ve first got to build out some capacity down the Cape and in KZN before we can even think about rolling out what may be called aggressively. But this year if we end it with another 8 – 10 Starbucks stores, we think it will be a good year for us and we can then reassess the platform and see the availability of sites, particularly A-grade ones in terms of that growth. And in Domino’s 18 – 20 new stores this year would be a good year for us as the first year that we would really have grown the Domino’s brand post-conversion.

BDTV: How much of your growth plan hinges on selling the luxury goods division at this stage, because otherwise you may have to go back to market with another rights issue?

CG: At the moment not much, which is why we’re also being reasonably conservative. We all acknowledge that the political climate is filtering a lot into consumer sentiment and how people are thinking about investments. So in that respect we’re simply hedging our bets a little bit and continuing to grow both businesses on the assumption that perhaps we don’t get to sell it this year.

BDTV: What sense are you getting from sales, the appetite of the South African consumer right now because you target the middle and upper income consumers and then lower income consumers as well with your various food divisions painting very different pictures when it comes to the market now and that making things very difficult to read.

CG: It’s a good point. Even within our low income consumers, we’ve got our Fish & Chip business, we’ve had the same store sales of 5.8% up all of last year. Whereas our chicken business had negative same store sales and they’re essentially really the exact same consumer. So what it does point to though is that brands do go through different life cycles.

We’re in quite a big stage of remodelling our Fish & Chip business in new stores and new imagery. But we can certainly see in our results that the low income consumer particularly is under a lot of pressure. The margins between having disposable income and none is a fairly thin one.

BDTV: You said markets go through different cycles and it’s been a great couple of years for the luxury goods business. Do you see that continuing for that business or do you think it’s now turned the corner with the toughness we’re seeing in the economy at the moment?

CG: Yes, when we think about it, as long as we’ve got leading brands and really strong brands behind us, the fact that we go through cycles is not the thing to be worried about. It’s whether or not you can come out of the cycle. Businesses have to be resilient enough to also be able to see through the downturns and this is where, if you look historically at our luxury goods business, 80 years of trading history between the two brands.

In Arthur Kaplan we represent some of the world’s best watch brands, the most well-known brands and we think that’s the right place to be in any downturn. So the fact that we’re in a downturn is not new, it’s not the first time we’ve been through it and if nothing else it’s an opportunity to gain market share when we come out of it.

BDTV: Looking at the performance the jewellery division has made within what is a very tough economic climate, how much negotiating power do you see that giving you down the line because one assumes that it’s going to help with price tag a little.

CG: In any negotiation, a buyer that is only going to look at buying at the top of the cycle would be wrong. And somebody buying a business like that at the bottom of the cycle would also be wrong. So any serious buyers that are also serious about the brands that we represent in the future are going to look through that so in that respect it’s probably not the best time to be selling. But similarly selling at the top is not great either.

BDTV: You mentioned the investments you’ve made in technology and infrastructure for the new franchises, for Starbucks and for Domino’s. Is that behind you now, from now when you open stores, does that flow to the bottom line?

CG: Yes pretty much. As I said, we built the food distribution centre and two dough production facilities. In the Domino’s world the combined capacity of 380 stores, that we can service some of those too so we’ve built most of the food infrastructure as well as the executive capacity. That’s something that’s often overlooked when people talk about building infrastructure, you’ve got to have people who fundamentally roll out brands, not bricks and mortar, so we’ve built all that capacity. The fact that we’ve also been able to launch the brands is testament to that. So certainly where we are now, we’ve got to fund some losses as we have in the business until we get to profitability. But really all new capital is going into individual units that are EBITDA accretive as we open them.