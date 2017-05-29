Clover shares drop 7% after trading update

Clover shares sank 7% in early trade on Monday after the dairy products group flagged that its full-year headline profit was likely to drop by up to 65%.

The prolonged drought and rand volatility resulted in above-inflation input costs, which could not be recovered through revenue increases, the company said in a statement.

The drought resulted in high farm-gate milk prices to ensure supply, and fruit pulp prices also remained high as a result.

As a measure to mitigate high input costs, Clover increased selling prices that proved counterintuitive, holding back sales volumes. The situation was compounded by a cooler summer, it said.

"Clover increased selling prices to recover these higher input costs; however, pressure on volumes and market share was experienced as consumer sentiment remained subdued." Headline earnings per share for the year to June are expected to decline between 50% and 65% from a year ago.

However, the company painted a better picture in its outlook statement, pointing to the receding drought, which would allow the recovery in milk production volumes and normalised fruit production volumes.

Clover is in the process of reshaping its business that seeks to develop higher margin, value-added products in dairy and other related food categories.

The share price was off 6.88% to R16.25 in mid-morning trade on the JSE, valuing the company at about R3bn.