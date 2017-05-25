TFG to buy Australian menswear group

TFG, the JSE-listed holding company of fashion chain Foshini, is acquiring Australian menswear group Retail Apparel Group (RAG) for up to R3bn.

TFG said it would pay cash, and the agreed price was seven times RAG’s audited normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the year to end-June 2017, up to a maximum of A$302.5m.

The South African retailer is buying 100% of the Australian chain from private equity group Navis Capital and RAG’s founder Stephen Leibowitz along with other members of management.

RAG operates 400 stores trading under five brands: Tarocash, yd, Connor, Johnny Bigg and Rockwear.

"TFG believes that the product and value offerings of RAG are well aligned with the current brand and value offering of TFG. In conjunction with TFG’s recent value-enhancing acquisitions of Phase Eight and Whistles, the acquisition will further diversify its international expansion into its chosen geographies. RAG’s strong store and online platform is expected to catalyse the expansion of TFG’s brands into Australia," the company said.

"We are excited to be able to realise our ambition to expand into Australasia through the very successful RAG business and its well-established and experienced management team," TFG CEO Doug Murray said.