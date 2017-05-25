Massmart CEO loses hope of trading environment improving in 2017

Massmart’s share price fell 3.6% to R114.73 on Thursday morning after CEO Guy Hayward said his hopes of a better trading environment in 2017, which he forecast in February, had been dashed.

"The current levels of political, business and consumer uncertainty make it difficult to provide any useful trading expectations for the remainder of the 2017 financial year, but we do not expect the South African consumer economy to show any noticeable improvement during this time," Hayward said at the Walmart subsidiary’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

"As regards our stores in countries outside of SA, this second quarter marks the annualisation of the severe currency weakness in many of those countries and so it is possible that our reported rand sales will soon show a relative improvement in growth."

In the 21 weeks since Massmart’s 2016 financial year ended on December 25, total sales growth was 0.3%. But excluding new stores, sales declined 1.9% while its inflation averaged at 4.4%.