International business weighs on Tiger Brands

25 May 2017 - 08:15 Staff Writer
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products. Picture: REUTERS, MIKE HUTCHINGS
Boxes of Jungle Oats, one of South Africa's Tiger Brands original products. Picture: REUTERS, MIKE HUTCHINGS

Fast moving consumer goods group Tiger Brands on Thursday reported a 7% increase in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R10.36 for the period to end-March.

The company declared a dividend of R3.78 per share, down 4% from the previously comparable period.

Group operating profit was up 10% to R2.2bn.

The company said a strong domestic performance was partially diluted by "tough trading conditions in exports" and its international business, coupled with a "decline in income from associates".

Group turnover from continuing operations increased 7% to R16.4bn.

The company’s overall volumes declined 3% and it attributed its growth in turnover to, in part, an increase in prices.

