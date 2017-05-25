Grant Pattison to take up CEO-designate role at Edcon from June
Current CEO Bernie Brookes’s contract, which was to expire in September, has been extended until the end of January 2018
Former Massmart CEO Grant Pattison will replace Bernie Brookes as Edcon CEO in February 2018.
Pattison’s role on Edcon’s board will change from nonexecutive director to executive director, and he will take the position of chief operating officer and CEO designate on June 5, ahead of the CEO position next year, Edcon said on Thursday.
Brookes’s contract, which was to expire in September, has been extended until the end of January.
"Grant will assume immediate responsibility for the group’s strategic implementation process, the CNA brand, Edcon’s growing cellular offering, as well as its Africa business, where Edcon operates in eight countries on the continent, in addition to SA," Edcon chairperson Gareth Penny said.
"We are delighted that Grant, who is undoubtedly one of SA’s most respected and experienced retailers, has accepted the appointment as chief operating officer, transitioning to the CEO position in early 2018. He has been closely involved in various aspects of the group’s strategic direction and working closely with Bernie on a day-to-day basis over the coming months will result in seamless continuity.
"Bernie’s leadership over the last two years has not only ensured the group’s survival, but has positioned Edcon appropriately in rebuilding the business and ensuring long-term sustainability. We will always be grateful for his significant contribution and the guidance and knowledge he has passed-on to the Edcon team," Penny said.
