Grant Pattison to take up CEO-designate role at Edcon from June

Former Massmart CEO Grant Pattison will replace Bernie Brookes as Edcon CEO in February 2018.

Pattison’s role on Edcon’s board will change from nonexecutive director to executive director, and he will take the position of chief operating officer and CEO designate on June 5, ahead of the CEO position next year, Edcon said on Thursday.

Brookes’s contract, which was to expire in September, has been extended until the end of January.

"Grant will assume immediate responsibility for the group’s strategic implementation process, the CNA brand, Edcon’s growing cellular offering, as well as its Africa business, where Edcon operates in eight countries on the continent, in addition to SA," Edcon chairperson Gareth Penny said.