Edcon stuck between rocky loans and a hard trading place
Credit sales have dwindled to 35% of total sales, down from 51% five years ago — and there is little hope on the horizon as consumers feel the pinch
When Absa bought Edcon’s debtors book in 2012, it was worth about R8.8bn. Today, it makes up 20% of the group’s new accounts, while Edcon’s in-house book is valued at about R330m.
As SA’s largest apparel retailer by store footprint, Edcon’s overreliance on credit sales has skewed sales. But consumers’ limited spending capacity has made it difficult for the retailer to extend credit.
Edcon could not comment prior to the release of its annual results scheduled for Thursday.
Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham says consumers do not have access to much money in the current economic environment.
"It’s all well and good to grow credit when there’s visibility and you are going to get that money back. But the reality is that, given the macroeconomic fundamentals, the outlook for growing incomes to enable those customers to pay back their loans, doesn’t look particularly good," Abraham says.
In the third quarter of 2016-17, Edcon’s credit sales contributed 35.3% of total retail sales — a decrease of 2.3%, from 37.6% in the third quarter of 2015-16. This is a stark contrast to the 51% of credit sales to total retail sales five years ago.
Abraham says retailers growing their books in this kind of environment is "a risky move". He says Absa is not granting credit to the extent Edcon would want them to, which has resulted in Edcon — and other retailers — looking to other banks to offer unsecured lending to extend their credit offering.
Andre du Plessis, chief financial officer at one of the biggest unsecured lenders Capitec bank, says the bank rejected buying Edcon’s debtors book in 2015 after they had been approached by the group.
Signs of a sector in crisis first appeared when the National Credit Regulator (NCR) amended the rules of engagement with customers, making it more difficult for consumers to secure credit in retail stores.
According to data by Investec, the new documentation regulations have reduced the addressable living standard measure (LSM) 5-8 market by about 40% in terms of customer numbers — a large portion of Edcon’s market.
"The injection rate on new loan applications is quite high," says Abraham.
"If you look at the NCR data, it’s around 63%. If you look at Truworths’ injection rate it is 75%, so you are finally having to be very prudent because times are tough and margins are being skewed more and more."
An Absa spokesman says in "the normal course of business, we continually assess the changing economic and regulatory environments in order to manage our operations".
The bank is "committed to complying with regulatory and best-practice requirements across all its operations, including the amendments to the National Credit Act."
Investment Solutions chief economist Lesiba Mothata says consumers are constrained for a number of reasons.
However, wages have now persistently grown less than inflation. "On a quarterly basis, growth is now declined to 2.6%, which includes bonuses," he says.
"Although the South African Reserve Bank has not increased interest rates because of the junk rating, the credit situation, especially for households, has tightened," Mothata adds.
He says this affects retailers because "some of their debt is rolled over and could thus increase moving forward. You also find that people are not borrowing more as a result and that is positively collated with the volume of sales that retailers could get."
However, to ensure its long-term survival, Edcon may have to look at changing the structure of its internal book.
On whether the retailer will consider buying back its debtors book from Absa, Abraham asks: "Where would they get their money from?"
