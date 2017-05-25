BUSINESS DAY TV: The grooming space in SA is exploding

So there are obviously strict rules about the quality of the asset, because you don’t want to be buying assets that we’re going to be having to repair.

And then using the R2bn either for capital for these businesses, or to vend our expertise and our resources and our knowledge into those businesses and our networking and, as I said to someone the other day, the idea really would be to look at making small businesses either medium-sized businesses or bigger businesses, or making good businesses great businesses. But at the same time, unlocking value for the shareholders.

BDTV: How much of a step change will this be for you because, of course, having focused specifically on the food category at Famous Brands, you’re now venturing more into the lifestyle businesses as a whole but by the time you left Famous Brands it was that acquisitive strategy that you were pursuing most aggressively?

KH: Yes in terms of the acquisitive expertise, between myself and Brian, we’ve got quite a number of years’ experience, so that model is always generally the same. And that’s part of the reason that I’m excited and energised about this opportunity because it takes me out of the typical restaurant franchising environment into assets that are very different. One of the assets that’s out there right now that will probably be the first asset that Long4Life will acquire is Sorbet, a wonderful product in the health grooming and beauty space and I’ve learned a little bit about that in the last couple of weeks and I’m enjoying the fact that I’m not necessarily just being involved in the restaurant space, even though it is a franchise model.

BDTV: Will you be applying the same sort of criteria to acquisitions as you did at Famous Brands where you look for strong entrepreneurial focuses, for businesses where you can have some vertical integration built into them through the supply chain?

KH: Yes. I think that the model in Famous Brands is a model that you can apply just generally in the acquisitive space so one of the things that we used to look for, one of the common threads that we used to look for in Famous Brands is that in the first instance, is the brand in a category where there is good opportunity for growth? Or is that category already saturated?

BDTV: You don’t think Sorbet is saturated?

KH: No. I think the grooming space in SA and globally is exploding. You just have to have a look around, and for me I always use this as an example in the grooming space, and if you want to see it from me and no finer example of grooming in terms of growth, look at a product like Nivea. Five, six years ago people never spoke about Nivea, today it is a monster brand among men and among women. So I think that space has got lots of runaway.

So is it a growth category? Within the category, the brand? Has the brand got equity, so do consumers like it or are they starting to like it? And then has the brand got scalability? And that’s to your point, the scalability could be scalability at the front end and/or otherwise scalability at the back end. And then, of course, the very important issue, especially in the Long4Life space because you’re not necessarily acquiring 100% of that asset, but with regard to the entrepreneurial, the entrepreneurs — have they got the energy, have they got the drive, have they got the vision, have they got a dream, how do you help them unlock that dream? So those are the four principles we’d always use.

BDTV: While you highlight some of the opportunity, to what extent does competition law start to bring in complexities into the equation and limiting how much of that opportunity you can actually leverage off down the line, because doubling of brands within categories is something one assumes would be hard to escape?

KH: Yes it is and, again, I sound like I’m a "when we" but if you look at the Famous Brands model we deliberately made sure that we didn’t double up in a category. So it’s not by coincidence that in the Famous Brands space, if you look at pizza we only ever had one brand, if you look at the burgers we only ever had one brand, if you look at seafood we only ever had one brand. We were offered other pizza categories but we knew that that would never get through the Competitions Commission because in the pizza space, where Debonair’s was already so big, in terms of size — so you’re absolutely right. You have to look, you get one chance to participate in a category and make sure then that you back the right brand in the category.

BDTV: Brian Joffe has said the focus will be on SA to start with, but he hasn’t ruled out going global. Do you think Sorbet is a brand that you perhaps could take outside of SA?

KH: Ian Fuhr (CEO of Sorbet) has done some work in the UK, there are, I think, three or four Sorbets that are open but it’s not very easy, I always used to say at Famous Brands that "guys, the world is not waiting for us to arrive". So unless you have a very unique product in a category I would be very reluctant to start running offshore. And I always say, even though the South African space right now is tough, I don’t think it will always be tough, I think we’ll get through this eventually, South Africans are tenacious by nature and SA is a wonderful place to trade. If you do things well here, the consumer will find you.

BDTV: So what’s your assessment then of the South African landscape, specifically that lifestyle category, how much pressure is it under right now?

KH: It depends ... it’s under pressure in terms of — especially if you start talking about the mainstream consumer, that mainstream consumer is stressed, there is no question about it, and you can look at the results coming out of all those retail spaces that trade in the middle income, mainstream South Africans, that’s stressed. So one of the things that we would probably want to look at, in the early stages is to look at more in the premium space and more LSM 9 to10 rather than at the bottom end of the market. I think Sorbet serves that end of the market very well as an example.

BDTV: It fits the lipstick index very well.

KH: Exactly.