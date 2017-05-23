BUSINESS DAY TV: We will be in a better position from June, Pioneer Foods says

BUSINESS DAY TV: Pioneer Foods’ full-year earnings have dropped by 47% and while a confluence of factors came to bear, Pioneer was hardest hit by an unfavourable procurement position on maize that was taken in 2016. CEO Phil Roux joins us on the line now.

Phil … So yes, a host of external factors came to bear on your numbers but getting most attention today, a maize deal that didn’t really swing in your favour resulting in you paying more than you should be for maize right now. Was supply at that much risk a year ago that you needed the security you bought?

PHIL ROUX: Thanks very much for the opportunity to share our views with you. Twelve months ago we were facing an unprecedented situation, the worst drought in 30 years, as a market leader with the White Star brand, the main staple, which is more than 4-million tonnes in SA, so an absolutely essential food for all South Africans. And, as a Board we considered our circumstances: the price was more than R5,000 per tonne, the currency had weakened to over R16, we had to secure imports at 99% of GMP (good manufacturing practices) from abroad, which were all new developments for us.

So our overarching strategic consideration was to secure supply, which we did. So we broke with our procurement policy, which was very conservative, we went long when we the priced that position and of course the rest is history, in that the market fell and we had a significant hedging loss.

BDTV: Absolutely significant because as you highlight you paid R5,000 per tonne in the first half of 2016, that’s now moved to R1,792 per tonne in the July delivery, so that picture has been drastically altered with the maize harvest seen rebounding sharply from last year’s nine-year low. How soon before the margin drag on maize gets lifted on your end?

PR: Fortunately we’re out of that position at the end of May and then we will restore our profitability and we also command, or have historically and it shouldn’t change, a premium in the market. So we should be in a far better financial position from June onwards.

BDTV: Okay that aside though, your international business has been impacted by a raisin crop shortfall, African exports and a stronger rand to the extent that profit contraction was the most severe in this division, so I want to take a look at the latter two. Why the lower export beverage volumes?

PR: That’s merely reflecting what happened in SA as well. There was a 16% cost push in our cost of goods going into the season and we tried to recover some of that cost, … unsuccessfully on the African continent, where we were dealing with significant currency devaluation. The net decline in Mozambique, which is a core market, has devalued by approximately 70%. So our top six markets had serious economic woes, and currency devaluation — with us having to recover cost push — then had a double jeopardy effect in that the margins and the volumes which were affected.

BDTV: While that’s interesting you’ve had international turnover declining 11%, the South African business increasing turnover by 4% and cost of goods sold increased 10% due to significant raw material cost, so how much of that have you been able to push onto the South African consumer?

PR: The fact that you actually see a de-leveraging from a profitability point of view is partly to do with pricing strain and also competition in the markets, so it’s been difficult in our beverage business in the main to recover cost push. But we’re through that as well now and as we prepare for the new season you’re beginning to see costs [unclear]. So our packaging and our concentrate price is coming down. But mostly if you back out maize, the cost of goods only went up 2.6%. So maize was the biggest driver of increases in costs of sales at a group level.

BDTV: And as you say that should start to alleviate now come June, it’s a fine line recovering those costs and maintaining your value proposition in the market and increasing sales volumes. What’s your assessment of the competitive landscape at this stage?

PR: Because most of the categories aren’t showing any growth and are, in fact, in a state of decline, competition becomes hugely exaggerated in that we are all fighting for market share, it’s like in a smaller pie. So that’s why one has to focus strategically on your costs and extracting as much efficiency out of your business to preserve margin and hold your share positions.

BDTV: So talk us through some of the cost management and extraction of efficiencies you’re pursuing in the business right now?

PR: It’s across the value chain. We have centralised procurement, we’ve done very good work on our logistics, manufacturing costs are still contained, and our manpower costs are well below inflation. So there’s that constant stream of continuing improvement in the business.

BDTV: So where we’ve seen gross profit margin compressed from 31% to 26%, are you expecting that to come under significant pressure from here on out, even more so?

PR: No, I anticipate a recovery in our gross margins given that maize this year is the worst offender.

BDTV: Okay so talk us through your outlook then for the second half of the financial year.

PR: If I could respond to that just by servicing five really salient features in the first half, in addressing the outlook. In the first instance our bakeries’ operating leverage remains very positive. We’ve invested our capex for growth, which was a vote of confidence. Half of our business actually grew its top line at 15.5% at the half-year, our dividend on a trade-off basis over four years is up fact 23% notwithstanding capital appreciation in our share price, and we increased our cash by operation 27% at the half year.

So the business has gone through a confluence of a number of difficulties building up to the half year but we’re confident that the medium-term outlook, so beyond 2017, will be very positive for Pioneer Foods.