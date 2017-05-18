Steinhoff to list its African retail assets
As part of the deal, Steinhoff will consolidate the South African and African Pepkor businesses, JD Group, Unitrans Automotive, Steinbuild, Poco SA and Tekkie Town
Snubbed by Shoprite shareholders over a widely panned merger earlier in 2017, Christo Wiese’s Steinhoff has begun steps to list its African retail businesses on the JSE’s main board.
"This is very much a plan B," Evan Walker, a money manager at 36one Asset Management in Johannesburg, said.
"It looks like a last-ditch attempt to get a bit of value in the business," he said.
As part of the deal, Steinhoff will consolidate the South African and African Pepkor businesses, JD Group, Unitrans Automotive, Steinbuild, Poco SA and Tekkie Town.
The decision to cleave its domestic and international businesses has long been expected by analysts since the company listed in Frankfurt in 2015.
Steinhoff said in a statement on Wednesday — after the market close — that a separate listing would establish a reference price for the African retail assets, thereby avoiding the assets being undervalued.
But, the announcement raised eyebrows among the domestic investor community.
"If they unbundled the assets completely, then at least you’re separating the offshore from the local, but this just makes the whole structure more convoluted," said Sasfin Securities’ David Shapiro. "We never know how to value Steinhoff because it’s a constantly moving target."
Steinhoff called the separation a "natural progression" for its respective businesses "given the divergent strategic focus in each market".
It plans to maintain a controlling interest in ListCo, which has appointed Citigroup Global Markets, Investec Bank, Morgan Stanley and Rand Merchant Bank to advise it.
The company is also planning to raise capital to meet the JSE’s free-float requirements, and hopes to have the listing wrapped up by the third quarter for the year.
"What we don’t know is how much debt they will try to put into the new vehicle," Walker said. "The valuation will depend on that."
Walker estimates a value of R40bn to R60bn for the business to be spun off.
In 2016, Steinhoff bought UK thrift chain Poundland for £610m and US chain Mattress Firm for almost $4bn, a premium at the time of 115%.
The latter deal created the world’s largest mattress-retail distribution company.
In the first quarter of its 2017 financial year, Steinhoff’s European businesses contributed 42% to revenues, while Africa represented 26% of sales. The UK and Australasia accounted for 18%, followed by the US at 14% of revenue.
In February, Wiese was forced to scrap a multibillion-rand plan to merge Shoprite and Steinhoff, because important players could not agree on price.
With Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.