Stronger rand keeps Cartrack’s earnings in check

17 May 2017 - 10:00 Andries Mahlangu
Mercedes-Benz vehicles at East London Harbour awaiting export. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Mercedes-Benz vehicles at East London Harbour awaiting export. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Vehicle-tracking and fleet-management company Cartrack on Wednesday reported single-digit growth in its full-year headline profit as a stronger rand took its toll.

The JSE-listed company also encountered challenges in a number of African countries, where the local currencies depreciated in the year to end-February.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 6% to 85c in the year under review from the year-earlier period. On a constant currency basis, HEPS would have increased 15% year on year.

The company, which operates in developed and emerging markets across five continents, increased revenue 13% to R1.141bn as its subscriber base grew 19% to 600,610.

Asia-Pacific and Europe contributed strongly, with subscriber growth of 225% and 26%, respectively. Subscriber growth in SA was 17%.

Operating profit in the Africa-other segment (excluding SA) dropped 30% due to foreign exchange volatility and a flat subscriber base.

