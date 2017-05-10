Retailers opt for local poultry

Fast-food retailer Nando’s said it used locally produced chicken only to support the local industry and to ensure the products were fresh. It was concerned about the sustainability of the local industry, which had undergone a consolidation.

"This has led to fewer role players, with smaller and medium-sized operations at risk," said Nando’s. The company said it would like to see imported products held to the same quality and safety standards as the South African industry.

Pick n Pay representative Gerhard Ackermann said less than 3% of the retailer’s poultry products were imported.

Most imported products in SA were sold at independent retailers and on the informal market, he said.

Spar representatives said the retailer imported 21.9% of its poultry products in 2017 at a value of R125m, up from 14.2% for R66.5m in 2016. About R447m was spent on local poultry in 2017. The average gross margin on poultry had fallen to 8.84% in 2017, from 9.54% a year ago.

"The Spar group’s import policy is to support local producers first and only as a last resort, to import if products are not available locally," it said. The group also argued for stronger health and safety audits on imported chicken.