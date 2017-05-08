Companies / Retail & Consumer

Holdsport runs into heavy weather

The group, which owns Sportsmans Warehouse, battles difficult trading conditions, with sales rising only 5.8%

08 May 2017 - 05:15 Alistair Anderson
Picture: ISTOCK

Holdsport’s share price closed 3% lower on Friday after the group reported difficult trading conditions in full-year results.

The group, which owns Sportsmans Warehouse, said it experienced difficult trading conditions, with sales rising only 5.8% to R1.82bn. Its share price closed at R61.

"Holdsport continues to face low levels of consumer confidence, weak economic growth and a sporting goods industry which is intensely competitive," CEO Kevin Hodgson said.

Holdsport comprises retail divisions Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse and a wholesale division that includes the First Ascent, Capestorm, Second Skins and African Nature brands.

Core headline earnings excluding the effect of foreign exchange adjustments were 522.3c per share, a decrease of 2.3% from the 534.5c for the previous financial year.

"In evaluating this performance shareholders should take into account that the aggregate foreign exchange adjustment during the current year was a loss of R19.5m, compared with an aggregate profit of R8.4m during the prior year," the company said.

Companies in this Story

