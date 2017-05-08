Holdsport runs into heavy weather

Holdsport comprises retail divisions Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse and a wholesale division that includes the First Ascent, Capestorm, Second Skins and African Nature brands.

Core headline earnings excluding the effect of foreign exchange adjustments were 522.3c per share, a decrease of 2.3% from the 534.5c for the previous financial year.

"In evaluating this performance shareholders should take into account that the aggregate foreign exchange adjustment during the current year was a loss of R19.5m, compared with an aggregate profit of R8.4m during the prior year," the company said.