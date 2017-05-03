Legal fees hit Sovereign earnings

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said it was reasonable to expect a board and management team to fight to stay independent.

"But for executives of a small company to spend an eye-watering R31.4m to protect themselves is staggering."

Clark reckons said that as long as shareholders such as Prudential Investment Managers, which has over 20%, support management there’s there is was little prospect of the costly defence being reined in.

Not included in the R31.4m are expenses related to the board’s decision to take the Competition Commission’s approval of a merger between CBH and Sovereign on review.

At the halfway stage, Sovereign management reported a headline loss of 48.8c a share compared with headline earnings of 89.7c a share for the 2016 interim. Clark said at that stage sales were up 35%.

However, competition and the effect of the drought on input prices turned it into a decline at earnings level. Input prices have eased back and the rate of imports has abated but this may be too late to help the second-half operational performance.

Particularly galling for James is that CBH’s 34.1% stake in Sovereign means it will be sharing the burden of the legal and advisory fees that were incurred to fight off the bid.