Domino’s notches up a victory against rival Debonairs

28 April 2017 - 15:07 David Gernon
A Domino's outlet in the US. Picture: TASTE HOLDINGS
In the latest round between pizza chains Domino’s and Debonairs‚ Domino’s notched up a victory after a complaint filed on behalf of its rival was dismissed by the advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled that Domino’s could continue to use the phrase "Fresh dough‚ expertly hand-stretched" on its menus, despite the objection that its dough was actually frozen during distribution.

The ASA determined the charge to be "based on an incorrect assumption" after the legal firm acting on behalf of Domino’s submitted evidence that the dough was "refrigerated (never frozen) at a temperature of between 1°C and 3°C" during distribution.

The monitoring group‚ established and paid for by the marketing communications industry‚ further said that the term "fresh" appeared to comply with existing legislation and guidelines both locally and internationally.

This ruling is the latest incident between the two parties. Last October‚ the ASA ruled against Domino’s using the phrase "Voted Tastiest Pizza" in its Google advertisements. Three months prior to that‚ in July‚ the ASA upheld a complaint arguing for Domino’s to remove all claims of offering‚ "… the hottest‚ fastest, free delivery" from its advertisements. The ASA said Domino’s had no evidence to support its claims.

