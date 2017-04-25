Distell tops up with Cruz Vodka

Distell has topped up its booze portfolio with a dash of vodka through the purchase of a 75% shareholding in a company that owns the global rights to Cruz Vodka.

Distell did not disclose details of the price tag but industry sources suggest the company paid about R200m for Cruz, which according to Distell is the "fastest-growing luxury imported vodka in SA".

Blue Sky Brand Company would hold the remaining 25% and will be integrally involved in the future of the Cruz Vodka brand, Distell said.

Distell shareholder Chris Logan welcomed the acquisition, which he said would benefit from the group’s excellent route to market capability in SA.

In a Stock Exchange News Service announcement released on Monday, Distell said the premium-vodka category was one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in SA and that it was expected to continue growing strongly.

Distell’s product portfolio includes Savanna and Hunter’s, two of the largest selling cider brands in the country; wine including Fleur du Cap and Two Oceans; whisky, brandy and Amarula liqueur. Ahead of the Cruz Vodka acquisition the only white spirit in Distell’s portfolio was Gordon’s Gin.