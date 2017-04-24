Companies / Retail & Consumer

Phumelela places a bet on diversification

The gaming company aims to boost earnings with new acquisitions and broader client access

24 April 2017 - 06:06 AM Marc Hasenfuss
Phumelela CEO Rian du Plessis. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Phumelela CEO Rian du Plessis. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Gaming conglomerate Phumelela has pegged its interim dividend at 34c per share in the half-year to the end of January, but says it has confidence in its recent diversification efforts into sports betting.

Although headline earnings were up only 3% to 90c per share, the company’s fixed-odds betting segment drove up income 8% to R139.3m.

A potential game changer could be the recent acquisition of a 50% stake in Supabets SA Holdings for R437m, which became effective in March.

Supabets is a fast-growing betting and gaming group with a focus on the high-growth, fixed-odds sports betting market.

CEO Rian du Plessis said the Supabets investment opened an exciting new chapter for Phumelela. "We have already identified opportunities for the extraction of synergistic benefits and growth with our partners."

He said Supabets would contribute for the remaining five months of the financial year and would be earnings accretive.

The company also increased its stake in online betting portal Interbet from 26% to 50%, which was also effective from March. This additional internet stake is also expected to be earnings accretive.

Du Plessis said Phumelela’s strategy to diversify by way of geography and offering was beginning to pay dividends.

"The initiatives we have been putting in place over the years have resulted in a better spread in earnings, a wider choice for our customers and an increased market value for the group," he said.

Du Plessis said online betting initiatives were also gaining traction. "Online betting has proven beneficial to customers as it eliminates transport costs — although a bricks-and-mortar presence remains necessary as customers enjoy the social interaction it provides."

Phumelela’s international operations also performed solidly, chipping in R91m in pre-tax income (up 18%).

Du Plessis said the international operations put in an exceptional performance despite a stronger rand, with pretax income up 38% on a constant currency basis.

"Our international operations not only provide a foreign currency hedge but also diversified income across multiple regions," he said.

Phumelela’s international operations comprise the export of live televised South African horse racing, import of live televised international horse racing and betting through PGI in the Isle of Man.

Looking ahead, Du Plessis warned shareholders of continued political uncertainty and the negative effect of a weak South African economy on consumer spending. "Local tote operators are expected to remain under pressure, while our fixed-odds operations are expected to continue leveraging off our investments in facilities."

He said the betting company would continue to implement cost-saving strategies and managerial efficiencies.

Horse bonanza ahead

Stringent quarantine procedures have reined in SA’s equine export business. But the development of a new test for African horse sickness could change ...
Features
3 months ago

Market Watch | Phumelela: Taken at a gallop

Will Phumelela (now much more than a horse racing business) be corralled by a global player?
Opinion
6 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Eskom is scrambling to find R634m to bridge the ...
Companies
3.
Bell Pottinger walks away from the Guptas
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Power utility Eskom will seek waivers on nuclear ...
Companies / Energy
5.
What’s threatening Stuttafords’ rescue?
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.