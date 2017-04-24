Phumelela places a bet on diversification

He said Supabets would contribute for the remaining five months of the financial year and would be earnings accretive.

The company also increased its stake in online betting portal Interbet from 26% to 50%, which was also effective from March. This additional internet stake is also expected to be earnings accretive.

Du Plessis said Phumelela’s strategy to diversify by way of geography and offering was beginning to pay dividends.

"The initiatives we have been putting in place over the years have resulted in a better spread in earnings, a wider choice for our customers and an increased market value for the group," he said.

Du Plessis said online betting initiatives were also gaining traction. "Online betting has proven beneficial to customers as it eliminates transport costs — although a bricks-and-mortar presence remains necessary as customers enjoy the social interaction it provides."

Phumelela’s international operations also performed solidly, chipping in R91m in pre-tax income (up 18%).

Du Plessis said the international operations put in an exceptional performance despite a stronger rand, with pretax income up 38% on a constant currency basis.

"Our international operations not only provide a foreign currency hedge but also diversified income across multiple regions," he said.

Phumelela’s international operations comprise the export of live televised South African horse racing, import of live televised international horse racing and betting through PGI in the Isle of Man.

Looking ahead, Du Plessis warned shareholders of continued political uncertainty and the negative effect of a weak South African economy on consumer spending. "Local tote operators are expected to remain under pressure, while our fixed-odds operations are expected to continue leveraging off our investments in facilities."

He said the betting company would continue to implement cost-saving strategies and managerial efficiencies.