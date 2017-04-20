Pick n Pay to focus on promotions to lift flagging sales
CEO Richard Brasher says investment in private labels and targeted discounts will benefit Pick n Pay and its customers
Pick n Pay will turn to more promotions and bolster its private label after experiencing a steep decline in same-store sales in its 2017 financial year.
In the year to February, it reported like-for-like sales growth of 3.4%, against an internal selling price inflation of 6.1%.
This implied volume declines on a per store basis, Sanlam Private Wealth investment analyst Renier de Bruyn said. "Sales growth remains disappointing and too low to sustain the current earnings trajectory.
"Sales growth for Pick n Pay still materially lags that of Shoprite’s supermarkets in SA. Also, the slower inventory turn as a result of more stores and like-for-like volume declines, as well as the relatively high capital spending on store refurbishments has negatively affected free cash flow generation and resulted in higher debt levels."
Inventory rose 16.4% after the retailer opened 151 new stores. Headline earnings a share rose 18% to 264.35c and revenue rose 7% to R79bn. It declared a final dividend of 146.4c to a total for the year of 176.3c.
Pick n Pay said a key focus for the 2018 financial year was a stronger promotional calendar.
Investment into private labels and targeted discounts would benefit it and its customers. "We need to make sure that we have good competition on our shelves and that the Pick n Pay brand stands for fantastic value," said CEO Richard Brasher. Customers should have the same quality but 20% cheaper, he said, which meant a better margin.
Brasher said the company was leveraging its "smart-shopper" programme. "When people are hard-up they buy what’s on offer. We are getting a bit cleverer in how we run promotions and tailoring them based on individual customer needs."
Lentus Asset Management
Kagiso Asset Management associate portfolio manager Simon Anderssen said Pick n Pay could yet reap more benefits from its programme. "By evolving the previous model, this data-driven approach has the makings of a sophisticated promotional strategy that can drive margins higher. The current share price still implies strong growth in future earnings, which is likely to be more challenging in a low-growth, low-confidence environment for consumer spending."
Lentus Asset Management chief investment officer Nic Norman-Smith said Pick n Pay’s results reflected the benefits from the turnaround and centralisation plan.
"Trading margins continue to improve. [But] revenue growth was weak. This is indicative of the weak consumer environment, further compounded by a highly competitive sector."
He acknowledged Pick n Pay’s progress, but from an investor’s perspective much appeared to be priced into the share and Lentus did not find the price particularly attractive.
De Bruyn said the price-earnings multiple showed the market expected strong profit growth. "The earnings recovery has continued for the fourth year since the low base of 2013. One would like to see improved top-line to justify the share price as cost management can only take you so far."
Pick n Pay’s share price fell 4.4% to R61.69, valuing the company at about R30bn.
