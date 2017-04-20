Pick n Pay to focus on promotions to lift flagging sales

Pick n Pay will turn to more promotions and bolster its private label after experiencing a steep decline in same-store sales in its 2017 financial year.

In the year to February, it reported like-for-like sales growth of 3.4%, against an internal selling price inflation of 6.1%.

This implied volume declines on a per store basis, Sanlam Private Wealth investment analyst Renier de Bruyn said. "Sales growth remains disappointing and too low to sustain the current earnings trajectory.

"Sales growth for Pick n Pay still materially lags that of Shoprite’s supermarkets in SA. Also, the slower inventory turn as a result of more stores and like-for-like volume declines, as well as the relatively high capital spending on store refurbishments has negatively affected free cash flow generation and resulted in higher debt levels."