Increase in profit for CMH despite lower revenue

Vehicle dealer chain Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) managed to grow profit despite lower revenue during the year to end-February.

Revenue fell 7% to R10bn, partly due to the closure of three of the group’s BMW franchises over the past two years, it said in its results statement, released on Wednesday.

Aftertax profit, however, grew 8% to R197m, and CMH increased its dividend 26% to R1.40.

The number of new vehicles CMH sold declined 8.3%, which was partly offset by a 6.7% increase in the number of used vehicles it sold.

Its drop in new vehicle sales was not too bad considering the national average decline was 11.4%, CEO Jebb McIntosh said.

"For the third successive year, the national market for new-vehicle sales has recorded a year-on-year decline. The volumes sold are at a level last recorded in 2010, and 100,000 units below that of 2014, only two years ago," McIntosh said.

In the used-vehicle market, "there are no reliable statistics to verify sales levels, but indications from the major vehicle finance houses are that the national market increased between 3% and 4%".

First Car Rental contributed 21% of the group’s pretax profit, marking eight years of continuous profit growth.

The car hire division recorded revenue growth of 14%, largely because of increased penetration into both the business and tourism markets, CMH said.

Its car hire business also helped CMH mitigate rising new car prices.

"Sharp new-vehicle price increases have buoyed the used-vehicle market and enabled the retired fleet, aged between 18 months and 24 months, to be disposed of at favourable prices," CMH said in the results statement.

"Renewed focus on workshop efficiency measures has produced increased hours sold from a reduced labour force," the company said.

Looking ahead, McIntosh said: "Within the motor industry the majority opinion is that, after a flat start, national new-vehicle sales will start to gain traction during the second half of calendar 2017, with an improvement of between 3% and 5%.

"After three years of decline, this will be a welcome relief. The availability of good-quality used vehicles with less than 50,000km travelled will come under pressure as the demand continues. This will drive up prices and spark a natural shift back to the new vehicle market."