BUSINESS DAY TV: The trend for retailers in 2017 is ‘not positive’, and tough for consumers too

And lastly, the speciality stores, in some ways, they also have a portfolio of different departments within them which sometimes provide protection on the downside and sometimes you just don’t see the explosive growth. So you need to be careful how you paint all of those sectors with a broad brush.

BDTV: H&M, of course, came out with their sales numbers recently and they showed 39% growth in sales for the three months to February, so whose lunch are they eating? Do the South African clothing retailers have to rethink how they approach the market?

DE: One of the things that H&M have certainly brought to the party, but they are probably just on the back of two or three other big international brands, is a very different supply chain agility. They’ve brought the mind-set of literally introducing new things on a monthly basis and our local retailers have seen this happening to them over a two- or three-year period. And there’s no doubt that they’re learning as fast as they can, but of course the big international brands have been doing it for a decade so there are going to be some school fees to be paid. I don’t know whether there is a single biggest loser.

In most people’s books, the established players probably got hurt so the more you appeal to that conservative part of the market, the more you’ve probably got left behind by some international brands that just brought a very different style and an agility to their global supply chain to SA.

BDTV: One assumes that these are lessons that are going to have to be learned very fast by local retailers though, because if you’re looking at store growth it’s been marginal. So we’re going needing to start to see like-for-like sales growth increasing quite rapidly.

DE: There are probably two ways that a retail executive team thinks about how to combat this problem. You either have an approach where you roll out as many stores as you can in different styles and in different formats which effectively, at its heart, has the philosophy of bringing convenience closer to the consumer. In other words, saving you time because I’m prepared to pay you more if you’re saving me time.

The other approach that many retailers could follow as a strategic lever to pull is to say "I don’t want to roll out more stores, but I want to increase retail density". So I want to literally take my current footprint and just sweat those assets even harder. The benefit, of course, is because you’ve invested in the assets, it’s a big fixed-cost investment and the moment you pick up volume or trading density it just drops straight to the bottom line.

And then, of course, there’s the hybrid model where you temper your roll-out plan but you invest in your current store footprint and just give it a new lick of paint, do some new lighting and just change the look and feel of the stores. So all of those are at your disposal as you think about this challenge.

BDTV: Are our retailers moving fast enough in the online space? We had news today that Naspers has bought a controlling stake in Takealot, so some big balance sheet backing up for Takealot going forward. Are our retailers in there fast enough?

DE: I’ve been a big proponent of seeing how quickly this online space would develop and I can tell you, not even anecdotally but personally, I’ve experimented with anyone that wants to sell me something on a weekly basis to save me time. And I am impressed. It’s probably between 60% and 80% better than it was two years ago and I’m talking specifically about getting the right product in my kitchen in a reasonable amount of time. So I think everyone has stepped up their game across the board.

I don’t know whether the pure-play online retailer can compete yet. Takealot has obviously been a big move in this particular market, but if you’re a discerning online consumer and you shop with the big brands I think you will be surprisingly pleased, particularly if the last time you tried it was 18 months ago and maybe at that time it just wasn’t up to scratch.

BDTV: Absolutely, and that in a bid to diversify earnings ... what about diversifying earnings on a geographic basis; are retailers still seeing the imperative of diversifying their operations into the rest of Africa because those economies [are] certainly not easy economies to withstand?

DE: Most teams, two years ago, would have nodded their heads vigorously and said this was absolutely part of the plan. Doing business across Africa continues to be challenging but in two of the three big markets it has become really challenging for the simple reason that the more you invest, given the current climate, the more the difficult [it] is to get your return out of the country. So it’s physically land-locked, which is not helping the regional investment in either West, Central or East Africa as a region.

Many of the retailers that have actually followed geographical diversification strategy, and some retailers, have benefited tremendously by buying assets in Australian and Eastern European markets and, of course, when the currency depreciates, it really makes you look very clever. When, of course, the rand strengthens, you have to take the downside with that as well and it’s evident in some of the results, purely based on how you’ve decided to play your cards at that time.

BDTV: I think some of those retailers will be looking very clever this year!