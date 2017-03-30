Tribunal nod for PIC holding in Distell

The Competition Tribunal has approved the Public Investment Corporation’s (PIC) acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s 26.5% stake in Distell but no details of the price have been made public.

In mid-December, the PIC emerged as the unexpected buyer of the Distell stake. Remgro, which had a pre-emptive right to take up the shares, is thought to have walked away from the deal rather than get into a bidding war with the PIC. The tribunal said on Wednesday the confidential conditions were part of the conditions that were agreed to when AB InBev acquired SABMiller.

The tribunal — and not the Competition Commission — imposed the condition that ABInBev sell off the 26.4% stake SABMiller held in Distell.

Although Remgro had a pre-emptive right to take up the stake, in terms of the tribunal’s condition, if Remgro did not acquire it, a BEE party was the preferred bidder.

"As there were no BEE bidders, [the Government Employees Pension Fund, through the PIC] purchased the share and will now sell a portion to a BEE company," the tribunal said.

The stake had been held by SABMiller since Distell was established through a market-sharing agreement set up in the late ’70s. Remgro and KWV were the other major shareholders with the three entities holding just under 90% of Distell. In terms of that agreement, SAB undertook to limit its involvement in the wine and spirits market and Remgro undertook to stay out of the beer market. Due to restructurings over the years, Remgro has emerged as the single-largest shareholder with an effective controlling stake of 52%.