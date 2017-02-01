Will rival clip Clicks’ wings?

The pharmaceutical retail sector has been a boon for Clicks over the years. Even in a more constrained economic environment, the investment has proved to be resilient, with Clicks performing well ahead of its peers. In the 20 weeks to the middle of January 2017, the retailer reported volume growth of 4.2%.

In the past year alone, while the food and drug retailers index increased about 6.55%, the Clicks share price rose about 37.64% in the same period.

But some industry pundits think the stock is overvalued at current price levels. "It’s expensive at the moment … investors want the company to trip up to create a buying opportunity.... They [Clicks] don’t seem to do that," said one industry analyst, who did not want to be named.

The current 12-month price: earnings ratio is 23.99 times.

Peter Takaendesa, portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers, said Clicks was expensive when compared with other stocks.

"It’s been like that for quite a while now.

"It’ s more like a Capitec or a Naspers to some extent, where the ratings look quite high, but those who like it will argue that the growth that is due to come has justified such a premium rating," said Takaendesa.

With the arrival of its competitor, Dis-Chem, on the JSE’s main board in November, investors now have more options. In the three months since the Dis-Chem listing, the Clicks share price has gained 3.17%, while Dis-Chem has seen its share price soar 30.43%.