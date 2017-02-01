RCL interim earnings plunge

RCL Foods, one of SA’s biggest chicken producers, says it faces a bleak future as it lays off 1,355 workers — or half the workforce — at its large Hammarsdale operations in KwaZulu-Natal.

It says the South African chicken industry faces "severe challenges" from dumped imports and high chicken-feed input costs due to drought. This will see headline earnings per share plunge between 54.1% and 36.9% in the six months ended December compared to the same period in 2015.

"The chicken business unit has initiated a programme to reduce its Hammarsdale operations to a single shift … eliminating a portion of unprofitable IQF [individually quick-frozen] product," the group said in a trading update on Tuesday.

The update included three abnormal items: R37.4m after-tax provision for restructuring costs linked to the reduction in chicken volumes; an after-tax impairment of R102.7m for redundant plant and equipment related to this, and a foreign exchange loss of R27.9m.