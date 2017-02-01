BUSINESS DAY TV: EU food sensibilities are ruining SA poultry producers

It’s quite interesting when people say we’re not efficient because there are two ways of measuring this. One is how good you are at converting feed into food, and we’re in the top few of the world actually. How cost-effective are you? We pay more for maize and soya than Brazil, Argentina and a bit more than the US. But we can produce a slaughtered whole bird for way less, up to 50% less than the EU. Then logic says to you that there’s no way they can export to you because if you can produce the whole bird for 50% less, and it costs more to make pieces because it involves work, where is the logic? There is no logic in the way they do it because they have to get rid of what the Europeans don’t want to eat.

BDTV: At a loss to our market….

KL: About 97% of what comes to SA is stuff that people in the country of manufacture don’t want to eat, about 3% of what you would know as prime product breast meat, whole bird, so the rest is waste.

BDTV: So you’ve set up the task team, you all have tasks — how is this going to be taken forward? I know that the ANC has suggested that government buys those farms that are in distress and I don’t know if that’s the solution because they also want to look at new markets — though I’m sure they’re looking at every market possible. How do you take this forward?

KL: That’s the interesting thing about this where we’re looking for a million jobs in the country. If we imported nothing, and I don’t think that’s the right outcome, we would be able to create about 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. So without creating any new markets because people are eating that imported chicken anyway, 5% of our jobs target snaps just like that, it comes from correcting this. How much of that 50,000 can we get rid of, how many jobs can we create?

Government won’t be able to buy the Rainbow farms, they’re gone, they’re finished. If we can reduce the flood of imports, it’s not only an investment opportunity, it’s a transformation opportunity because those stomachs want the same amount of chicken. Let’s give it to them, let’s give them South African-produced chicken, let’s give new black farmers a chance to produce that chicken. It’s a kind of great scenario if we could just get the solutions, plural. We were perhaps a one-trick pony as an industry. We focused on trade remedies alone, thinking that our trading partners would behave well, but by nature trade involves bad behaviour, not good behaviour, it doesn’t matter which country in the world you’re in. So we need to find ways to deal better with the bad behaviour of our trading partners.