BUSINESS DAY TV: EU food sensibilities are ruining SA poultry producers
South African Poultry Association CEO Kevin Lovell says the problem is not SA’s inefficiency, but developed markets’ need to get rid of the bits their citizens won’t eat
Kevin Lovell is CEO of the South African Poultry Association.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Jobs are being lost, government is stepping in and the European Union is being targeted. At least 1,000 workers in the poultry industry are planning a march on the European Union’s offices in Pretoria tomorrow to protest over cheap chicken imports. They claim dumping chicken portions in SA is putting local producers out of business and the ANC has proposed that government should buy chicken farms that face closure. For his thoughts on all of this, we’re joined in the News Leader studio by Kevin Lovell, CEO of the South African Poultry Association.
Kevin … a march to the EU buildings set to progress tomorrow … [and] the South African government has established a poultry sector task team to deal with the domestic crisis. Do we assume that hardly any progress is being made on that front?
KEVIN LOVELL: I don’t think we should assume that, the government established this team internally near the end of last year, had a very big meeting early this year and we’ve now had the first of our task team meetings. I am part of the task team, as is labour and it’s not just DTI [the Department of Trade and Industry], it’s much broader than that. What we’re saying is that rule number one, everything we do has to be WTO and Trade Treaty compliant. We’re not going to be like some of our trading partners and play a bit fast and loose. Rule number two, it’s got to work this time because there isn’t much time to get it to work. So we’ve all been given tasks to do and we’ve got a fairly short time in which to deliver those tasks. We all come back together, deliberate, make decisions, and those will go to the political principals for implementation.
BDTV: Are things actually going to get worse from here, though? Because in the first half of last year 45% of our poultry imports came from the EU, 43% from Brazil and very little came from the US, and yet last year we had to bend over backwards to accommodate the US in order to maintain our place within the African Growth and Opportunities Act [Agoa], so can we expect a deluge of US chicken imports as well shortly?
KL: I believe generally everyone has to bend over backwards for the US, that’s an overall principle. Why we only had roughly a third of the quota coming in, I can’t say. There are a number of speculative reasons for that but there’s no definitive answer. What I can say is that when we agreed the AGOA quota some people said, oh don’t worry it will be a replacement for the EU imports. It was not, it was additive.
Fortunately for us it wasn’t the full quota and around about a third. So it’s just worsened the harm — although if you look at the total imports, the EU is 43%. The point is that for the one that causes the most harm, the bone-in portions, they’re well over 80% and that’s what the US got access to, was a bone-in portion quota. Because that’s what people dump. Fundamentally the problem is that the developed world has an unbalanced market, they only eat parts of a chicken.…
BDTV: Breast or light parts.
KL: Yes, the sort of healthy parts supposedly with lower fat and a few other things. In the developing world we have a balanced market, we eat everything. So what do you do when you have an unbalanced market? You make it somebody else’s problem. That’s really the fundamental issue, that’s why it’s dumped, not because they particularly want to dump it but because it’s the only way they can dispose of it. Otherwise they’d have to dig a hole in the ground.
BDTV: What’s your response to comment that SA, with 40% brine, shows inefficiencies of the production chain, that have caught up with the chicken producers and this is now the mechanism being used to remain somewhat competitive?
KL: I would have thought it would be the other way around because the brining was supposed to make us more competitive against dumped imports. The brining has now been reduced, with effect from the end of October, although the old stock was allowed to be sold, so we haven’t yet seen the effect of the new brining regulations, it’s far too soon. All of the harm that we’ve seen in the industry pre-dates the new brining regulations. So it’s really misplaced to say that’s the problem. It might be the problem going forward, I can’t tell you that now.
It’s quite interesting when people say we’re not efficient because there are two ways of measuring this. One is how good you are at converting feed into food, and we’re in the top few of the world actually. How cost-effective are you? We pay more for maize and soya than Brazil, Argentina and a bit more than the US. But we can produce a slaughtered whole bird for way less, up to 50% less than the EU. Then logic says to you that there’s no way they can export to you because if you can produce the whole bird for 50% less, and it costs more to make pieces because it involves work, where is the logic? There is no logic in the way they do it because they have to get rid of what the Europeans don’t want to eat.
BDTV: At a loss to our market….
KL: About 97% of what comes to SA is stuff that people in the country of manufacture don’t want to eat, about 3% of what you would know as prime product breast meat, whole bird, so the rest is waste.
BDTV: So you’ve set up the task team, you all have tasks — how is this going to be taken forward? I know that the ANC has suggested that government buys those farms that are in distress and I don’t know if that’s the solution because they also want to look at new markets — though I’m sure they’re looking at every market possible. How do you take this forward?
KL: That’s the interesting thing about this where we’re looking for a million jobs in the country. If we imported nothing, and I don’t think that’s the right outcome, we would be able to create about 50,000 direct and indirect jobs. So without creating any new markets because people are eating that imported chicken anyway, 5% of our jobs target snaps just like that, it comes from correcting this. How much of that 50,000 can we get rid of, how many jobs can we create?
Government won’t be able to buy the Rainbow farms, they’re gone, they’re finished. If we can reduce the flood of imports, it’s not only an investment opportunity, it’s a transformation opportunity because those stomachs want the same amount of chicken. Let’s give it to them, let’s give them South African-produced chicken, let’s give new black farmers a chance to produce that chicken. It’s a kind of great scenario if we could just get the solutions, plural. We were perhaps a one-trick pony as an industry. We focused on trade remedies alone, thinking that our trading partners would behave well, but by nature trade involves bad behaviour, not good behaviour, it doesn’t matter which country in the world you’re in. So we need to find ways to deal better with the bad behaviour of our trading partners.
