Diageo is getting back into Irish whiskey, two years after dumping Bushmills

Bengaluru — Diageo will launch a new blended Irish whiskey called Roe & Co, the world’s largest distiller said on Tuesday.

The maker of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka said it would invest €25m over three year to build a distillery in Dublin, nearly two years after it pulled out of the Irish whiskey market.

It expects production to begin in the first half of 2019.