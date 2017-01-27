RocoMamas bolsters Spur’s interim results

Spur Corporation gave a credible performance in the first half of its financial year, but its franchise, RocoMamas, sizzled in the period, growing existing restaurant sales by 45%.

Spur CE Pierre van Tonder said the group had delivered a satisfactory trading performance in the context of declining consumer confidence and disposable income locally, and deteriorating economic conditions in the rest of Africa.

In a trading update, the group said total group sales for continuing operations in the six months to end December 2016 rose by 10.4% to R3.8bn while existing restaurant sales had increased by 4.1%.

"Despite the slowing economy, RocoMamas continues to show strong growth, while the robust results from The Hussar Grill highlights the resilience of the higher-income consumer," said Van Tonder.

"Our focus in the second half of the year will continue to be driving growth through value promotions, aggressive marketing and through expanding our local and international restaurant base," he said.

The Hussar Grill produced growth in total restaurant sales of 58% and growth in existing restaurant sales of 38.3%.

RocoMamas reported a jump in total sales of 113.3%. Spur Corporation acquired a 51% stake in RocoMamas in March 2015.