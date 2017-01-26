Capetonians‚ now your takeaways can also catch a ride with Uber. UberEATS‚ the on-demand food delivery app powered by the popular taxi service‚ launches in the Mother City on Thursday.

The concept is simple: download the UberEATS app to your smartphone‚ order takeaways from a partnering restaurant nearby‚ and you can have them delivered to your door at a flat rate of R20. There’s no minimum order size and deliveries are available from 10am to 10pm‚ seven days a week.

Since hitting the Johannesburg food scene last September‚ the popularity of the app has shown steady growth.

"There have been over 100‚000 app downloads since launching‚ and some restaurants have been getting over 100 orders a day through the app‚" Uber’s Samantha Allenberg told Sunday Times’ Neighbourhood in a recent interview.