UberEATS gets going in Cape Town

Uber says there have been more than 100‚000 app downloads since launching in Joburg in September

26 January 2017 - 17:18 PM Staff Writer
An UberEATS food delivery scooter is seen parked in London. Picture: REUTERS
An UberEATS food delivery scooter is seen parked in London. Picture: REUTERS

Capetonians‚ now your takeaways can also catch a ride with Uber. UberEATS‚ the on-demand food delivery app powered by the popular taxi service‚ launches in the Mother City on Thursday.

The concept is simple: download the UberEATS app to your smartphone‚ order takeaways from a partnering restaurant nearby‚ and you can have them delivered to your door at a flat rate of R20. There’s no minimum order size and deliveries are available from 10am to 10pm‚ seven days a week.

Since hitting the Johannesburg food scene last September‚ the popularity of the app has shown steady growth.

"There have been over 100‚000 app downloads since launching‚ and some restaurants have been getting over 100 orders a day through the app‚" Uber’s Samantha Allenberg told Sunday Times’ Neighbourhood in a recent interview.

She admitted that there had been a few teething problems. "There are always challenges when launching a new product. For us‚ these have been mostly to do with delivery times and ensuring there is enough supply to meet demand. Demand was huge in the initial weeks‚ but we only launched in a few areas to ensure we offer a great product."

It seems the company is following the same launch strategy in Cape Town. For now‚ UberEATs is only available in the Cape Town City Bowl‚ Camps Bay‚ the Atlantic seaboard‚ Woodstock and Observatory.

However‚ a media statement confirms that it will be expanding the delivery area and adding more restaurants in the coming weeks.

Partnering restaurants in Cape Town include HQ‚ Nü‚ Societi Bistro‚ My Sugar‚ The Creamery‚ Gibson’s Gourmet Burgers & Ribs‚ Engruna Eatery and IYO.

TMG Digital

