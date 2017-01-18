Companies / Retail & Consumer

Clover warns of lower interim earnings on lower volumes

18 January 2017 - 19:28 PM Staff Writer
Picture: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Picture: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Dairy producer Clover’s share price dropped as much as 9% on Wednesday following a trading update in which it warned that its interim headline earnings per share were expected to fall between 15.7% and 25.7%. At 4.17pm Clover was 6.67% lower at R17.49.

The group said volumes were markedly lower over the period up to December 31 and the company had to increase selling prices to recover higher input costs. Significant once-off restructuring costs related to the integration of the company’s City Deep distribution facility into the Clayville one were incurred during that period.

The company announced a restructuring programme in December to develop higher margin, value-added products. The aim is to eliminate its exposure to the cyclicality of its low-margin business in future.

Clover’s share price has weakened 5.07% so far this year and is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 9.5. It gained 11.47% in 2016. Clover expected only a marginal increase in revenue for the year.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Stals says public protector misquoted him in Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Regulator hauls Standard Bank to court
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Leaked public protector report creates wrong ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Rest of Africa helps drive superb sales for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ford Kuga owners arrive in droves at dealerships ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.