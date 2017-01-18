Clover warns of lower interim earnings on lower volumes

Dairy producer Clover’s share price dropped as much as 9% on Wednesday following a trading update in which it warned that its interim headline earnings per share were expected to fall between 15.7% and 25.7%. At 4.17pm Clover was 6.67% lower at R17.49.

The group said volumes were markedly lower over the period up to December 31 and the company had to increase selling prices to recover higher input costs. Significant once-off restructuring costs related to the integration of the company’s City Deep distribution facility into the Clayville one were incurred during that period.

The company announced a restructuring programme in December to develop higher margin, value-added products. The aim is to eliminate its exposure to the cyclicality of its low-margin business in future.

Clover’s share price has weakened 5.07% so far this year and is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 9.5. It gained 11.47% in 2016. Clover expected only a marginal increase in revenue for the year.