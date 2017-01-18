Children in Pretoria can now have the Maddy Magoo experience

Hair salons are largely segregated spaces. Stylists are usually familiar only with one particular hair type and are at a loss about how to tackle another.

Hairdressers and Maddy Magoo can cut and style all hair types, from curly locks and straight layers to afros and braids.

Maddy Magoo’s pilot salon opened in Honeydew about five years ago but now the salon operates a number of franchises around Johannesburg.