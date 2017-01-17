British American Tobacco lights up Reynolds deal

British American Tobacco (BAT) raised its bid for Reynolds by 5.6% on Tuesday, turning the deal from a potentially hostile takeover into a friendly one.

The cash component of British American Tobacco’s offer has been lifted to $29.44 from $24.13, but the share component has been reduced to 0.5260 from 0.5502 British American Tobacco shares per Reynolds share.

British American Tobacco said this raised its bid to $59.64 from $56.50 per Reynolds share.

Reynolds’s share price rose 0.41% to $55.97 in New York while British American Tobacco rose 0.34% R784.99 on the JSE following the announcement.

British American Tobacco first announced its intention to buy the 57.8% of Reynolds it does not already own on October 21.

Its initial offer was reportedly rejected by Reynolds’s largest shareholders.

British American Tobacco said in Tuesday’s statement that the new offer was unanimously approved by a transaction committee of independent Reynolds directors.

At current share prices, British American Tobacco will pay $49.4bn to buy the remaining 57.8% of Reynolds.

Reasons given for the deal included "at least $400m of annualised cost synergies anticipated by the end of year three, supporting continued margin improvement".

"We have been shareholders in Reynolds since 2004 and we have benefited from the success of the present management team’s strategy, including its acquisition of Lorillard, which we supported with our own investment in 2015," British American Tobacco CEO Nicandro Durante said.

Reynolds was the second-largest player in the US market, with three out of the four top-selling cigarette brands, British American Tobacco said.

"Reynolds has a 34% cigarette market share, with Newport the leading brand in menthol, Pall Mall the leading value brand and Natural American Spirit, the fastest-growing premium brand. Reynolds’ American Snuff subsidiary also has a 33% share of the growing moist snuff segment, led by its Grizzly brand," the company said.