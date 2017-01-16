Sales growth at Massmart outstrips inflation

For the 52 weeks to December 27 2015, Massmart reported 8.4% sales growth and 3% product inflation.

"As a general remark on recent trends, there was a slight pick-up in South African sales growth but a continued decline in nonSouth African sales growth," Massmart said in its sales update.

The group is split into four divisions.

Fastest sales growth was reported by Masswarehouse, which houses Makro. It grew sales 11%, outpacing product inflation of 6.5%. Excluding new stores, Masswarehouse grew sales 7.6%.

The next fastest-growing division was Masscash, whose brands include Cambridge Food and Jumbo Cash. Its sales growth of 7.5%, however, was beaten by product inflation of 9.3%.

Massdiscounters, which houses Game and Dion Wired, grew sales 5.3% against product inflation of 4.8%. Excluding new stores, sales growth was 1.5%.

Massbuild grew sales 5.6% against production inflation of 4.7%. Comparable store growth was 1.7%.