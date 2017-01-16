Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sales growth at Massmart outstrips inflation

However, Massmart’s sales update is slightly worse than market expectations, and its share price fell on Monday morning

16 January 2017 - 10:49 AM Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Walmart subsidiary Massmart’s sales grew 7.7% to R91.2bn in the 52 weeks to December 25, beating product inflation of 6.7%.

Massmart’s sales update appeared to be slightly worse than market expectations, with it share price falling 0.59% to R125.67, while the JSE’s general retailers index gained 0.48% on Monday morning.

The sales update ahead of its results scheduled for release on February 26 echoed Woolworths’s sales update last week, in showing decelerating sales growth following rising product inflation compared with 2015.

For the 52 weeks to December 27 2015, Massmart reported 8.4% sales growth and 3% product inflation.

"As a general remark on recent trends, there was a slight pick-up in South African sales growth but a continued decline in nonSouth African sales growth," Massmart said in its sales update.

The group is split into four divisions.

Fastest sales growth was reported by Masswarehouse, which houses Makro. It grew sales 11%, outpacing product inflation of 6.5%. Excluding new stores, Masswarehouse grew sales 7.6%.

The next fastest-growing division was Masscash, whose brands include Cambridge Food and Jumbo Cash. Its sales growth of 7.5%, however, was beaten by product inflation of 9.3%.

Massdiscounters, which houses Game and Dion Wired, grew sales 5.3% against product inflation of 4.8%. Excluding new stores, sales growth was 1.5%.

Massbuild grew sales 5.6% against production inflation of 4.7%. Comparable store growth was 1.7%.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Few changes likely in economy under strain

Retail sales performance data will reflect the effects of the weaker economy and consumer demand, writes Asha Speckman
Economy
5 hours ago

Richemont sales growth returns

Luxury goods company issues upbeat trading update on first sales spike since August 2015 period as global jewellery demand rises
Companies
3 days ago

Woolworths update bodes ill for sector

Woolworths delivers fresh signs of trouble from SA’s struggling retail sector as volumes dip
Companies
3 days ago

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Jamie Oliver restaurants face closure

A weekly round up of the hottest international retail and consumer news.
Money & Investing
3 days ago

