Richemont sales growth returns

It was a great festive season for Richemont as the luxury goods company surprised markets with an upbeat trading update for the quarter ended December, which sent the company’s share price soaring as much as 7.85% in intraday trade on the JSE.

Richemont said on Thursday sales had increased by 5% at constant exchange rates in the period under review, with most regions showing growth driven by jewellery sales.

Forecasts had been for flat growth for the company. This is the first time the Geneva-based group has recorded growth in sales since the five months ended August 31 2015.