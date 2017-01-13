How can Woolworths shake off the doldrums?

The biggest acquisition by a South African retailer thrilled Woolworths’ traditional South African shareholder base, who had been concerned that the group had run out of growth opportunities in Africa. The transaction also promised the considerable benefit of being a hedge against the rand, which was expected to continue on its ever-weakening trajectory.

But by the end of 2016, the excitement had drained out of Woolworths’ share price.

In the 12 months to December 2016 the share slumped to R64 from more than R100 at the end of 2015.

The drop saw the retailer feature on the list of the 10 worst performers on the JSE’s top 40 companies in 2016.

The trading update released on Wednesday confirmed fears that Woolworths’ Australian operations would not meet earlier bullish expectations.

The disappointing performance prompted one analyst to quip that the main beneficiary of the acquisition was Australian billionaire Solomon Lew, who had forced Woolworths to fork out a hefty A$209m for his 12% stake in Country Road.

Retail analyst Syd Vianello is giving the Australian business another six months to

prove itself. "But then it is payback time."

Sasfin analyst Alec Abraham agreed that it was still too early to pass judgment on operations in Australia. "I think they will still manage to get the savings they promised in the beginning."

Without a profit kicker from Australia things look fairly troubling for the group. Ironically, while management’s focus was on Australia, the home base was under attack from powerful international players such as H&M and Zara.

They showed up weaknesses in all the local retailers’ pricing and merchandising.