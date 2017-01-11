Low poultry duty on EU ‘will decimate jobs in SA’

"We were calling for tariffs of up to 40%, but government has recently announced that it will impose a tariff of a low 13.9% and this would definitely not deter the dumping of chicken pieces in our market," Masemola says.

Pitman says that SA is "almost unique in the world" in not protecting its domestic poultry market. The country needs to impose similar phytosanitary barriers to those of the rest of the world.

"The EU says that because our ostriches in the Eastern Cape have occasional avian flu, they [will] ban all chicken exports from SA, despite the fact that our chickens have never had avian flu. In the US they say the same. South America says ‘we don’t approve of your abattoirs’ — although we have world-class abattoirs," Pitman says.

Kevin Lovell, CEO of the South African Poultry Association, says that the "crisis" in SA’s domestic poultry industry is caused by the dumping of dark, or brown, chicken meat products.

"We can’t compete with unfair trade — that’s the issue," he says. SA can compete with the EU on the import of whole chickens, but not "against leftovers and waste which is dumped", he says.

The EU and US models for accounting for the added costs of cutting chicken into pieces have no basis in reality, Lovell says. "It’s called Enron accounting.…. It’s creative accounting."

The EU, US and Brazil have different forms of subsidy for their chicken industries — "not all of them impermissible" — while SA has none. To this end, SA’s chicken producers pay more for yellow maize and soya-based poultry feeds than competitor nations, whether there is drought or not.

A national crop insurance scheme may ease competitive pressures, but it is costly and complicated, Lovell says.

Meanwhile, independent agricultural economist Fanie Brink says the biggest threat to agriculture is the government’s "unaffordable and devastating political and economic policies".

"These are largely responsible for virtually no economic growth over the past year, an eventual inevitable downgrading of the sovereign and credit rating of the country, unprecedented mismanagement of taxpayers’ money, an unsuccessful land reform policy and rampant corruption," he says.

Commercial agriculture has not received any drought aid after the worst drought in decades. "The government clearly turned its back on agriculture in 2016, not only as far as the commercial production of food was concerned, but also with regard to the development and establishment of emerging farmers," Brink says.

With Nce Mkhize