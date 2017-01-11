Future looks bright for Astral as shares soar

The share price is still well off the record high of R195 (seen in early 2015), but the price has shifted reassuringly away from the R90 levels to which it fell in early 2016.

The trading pattern suggests the deluge in various northern provinces of SA has broken the prolonged drought that has caused feed prices to rocket to painful levels.

It will, however, still be a while before local poultry operations benefit from lower input costs. In the meantime, the increased imports of chicken from the US and Europe will continue to undermine operating margins — unless trade unions, appalled at the prospect of further job losses, can convince the government to ruffle the feathers of key trading partners with additional measures of poultry protectionism.

The tariff-free import of 65,000 tonnes of US chicken was the first in 15 years to be landed in SA in 2016.

The policy change was a condition imposed by the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act to allow SA to continue benefiting from the act’s trade provisions.

The agreement between the US and SA extends to include pork and beef.

Of course, Astral’s firmer share price may also feed into notions that as the biggest bird on the JSE, the company might well be able to peck at consolidation opportunities in a sector that has had to endure prolonged stress.

There might be a couple of mid-sized poultry players in such an operational flap that finding a safe perch on Astral’s robust balance sheet might be the most prudent option.

Of course, Astral’s appetite will depend on whether it is worth buying additional markets, or whether it is smarter to simply build additional capacity when the market has turned.