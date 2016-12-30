Singapore’s GIC buys stake in British mall

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will pay nearly $60m for a 50% stake in a leisure and dining development in Britain.

GIC, one of the world’s top 10 state investment funds, will pay JSE-listed British property firm Hammerson £48.5m for a larger stake in the new Watermark development in Southampton, they said on Friday.

GIC already has a stake in the newly opened lifestyle complex — which is expected to bring in £5.5m yearly — through a joint venture with Hammerson, and the partnership is to be extended.

"As a long-term investor, we focus on ensuring that income streams from our investments are stable and resilient," said Madeleine Cosgrave, regional head of GIC Real Estate in Europe.

Hammerson CE David Atkins said the development was the largest of its kind in Britain.

GIC has made several forays into Europe this year — in September, it acquired a 7,150-bed student accommodation in what was described as Britain’s largest student accommodation deal this year. In November, the fund bought P3 Logistic Parks, a top European warehouse developer and manager for €2.4bn in Europe’s biggest real estate transaction this year.

Formerly known as the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, GIC manages Singapore’s foreign reserves with a focus on long-term performance.

It does not disclose the exact value of its portfolio, saying only that it has "well over $100bn of assets" in more than 40 countries, including real estate, equities and fixed-income investments.

The US-based Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute says GIC has $344bn of assets under management, making it the world’s eighth-largest.

AFP