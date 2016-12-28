If the "unwanted gifts" flooding on to the second-hand market are anything to go by‚ SA badly needs to get its Christmas act together.

Classifieds websites are a treasure trove of festive leftovers‚ but many of the offerings are about as appetising as a three-day-old turkey sandwich.

An advertiser in Cape Town’s Durbanville appears to have had a less than ideal Christmas‚ offering a "deep-fry basket from Woolworths" for R200.

A neighbour in the same suburb says: "I have an Australian Crocodile Dundee sun hat with all the corks in place."

In Umhlanga‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ there is a Kenwood Chef multifood grinder attachment on sale for R1 000‚ and in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg a Philips food processor is up for grabs at R950.

If kitchen appliances are popular unwanted gifts from men to women‚ in Germiston there may be a woman who got her own back. An advertiser there is offering an electric lawnmower for R1,250.

There is likely to be a particularly disgruntled gift giver in Pretoria‚ where a Gumtree advertiser is offering a brand new Opel Adam worth R230,000.

"Unwanted gift‚ car is new. Interested buyers can make an offer‚" says the advertiser.

