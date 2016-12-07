Tobacco companies set their sights on children in Africa
African Tobacco Control Alliance data show aggressive sales and marketing plans by the industry targeting young people will contribute heavily to growing tobacco use on the continent
Children in Africa have become the latest target of tobacco companies‚ according to recent research by the African Tobacco Control Alliance (ATCA).
The survey looked at the way in which tobacco companies in five African countries‚ namely‚ Burkina Faso‚ Cameroon‚ Benin, Uganda and Nigeria function, and the ways in which they get consumers to keep using their product.
ATCA released its report in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
It found that tobacco use causes about six-million deaths every year‚ with nearly 80% of them occurring in low-and middle-income countries.
Findings also show that in Africa‚ smoking prevalence is estimated to be 21% among adult males and 3% among adult females. An estimated 21% of young boys and 13% of young girls were found to be using some kind of tobacco products.
"The aggressive sale and marketing strategies of the tobacco industry targeting young people will be among the key contributing factors to the growing epidemic of tobacco use in Africa‚" said the report.
Four strategies were identified as being used to lure younger children to smoke‚ a concern that was highlighted at the launch of the report in Johannesburg.
Advertising and promotion; sale of single cigarettes; sale of child-friendly flavoured cigarettes and non-compliance with existing tobacco control laws were the main causes for what has been seen to be an increase in young children’s interest in smoking.
As far as advertising and promotions were concerned‚ 100% of the schools surveyed in Burkina Faso were found to have stores in the surrounding areas advertising cigarettes. In Cameroon, 85% of schools and in Uganda, 100% of schools surveyed had stores in the vicinity promoting cigarettes on the counter.
The selling of single cigarettes was found to be widespread around the schools surveyed and included push carts‚ kiosks‚ supermarkets‚ convenience stores‚ groceries and coffee shops.
"Child-friendly" flavoured cigarettes were sold in 100% of the stores around schools in Benin‚ with similar products being sold in about 55% of the stores around schools in Cameroon and 25% of stores around schools in Uganda.
ATCA also found that companies such as British American Tobacco and Phillip Morris International were not complying with existing tobacco control laws through the advertising and sale of cigarettes in close proximity to schools.
TMG Digital
