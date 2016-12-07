Companies / Retail & Consumer

ONLINE TRENDS

Surge in phone shopping requires retailer strategy, says Nielsen

Nielsen says in order to win more customers, retail owners will need to use different tactics to cater to the different mobile-shopper needs

07 December 2016 - 06:22 AM Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Retailers will have to make their mobile platforms more convenient as research by Nielsen shows more consumers are using their phones to shop.

The 2016 Nielsen Mobile Shopping, Banking and Payment Survey, which polled online consumers across 63 countries, shows that one in three South Africans uses an app to make a purchase, and more than a third use their devices to look for deals. About 44% use their cellphones to make better shopping decisions.

Nielsen says in order to win more customers, retail owners will need to use different tactics to cater to the different mobile-shopper needs.

This may mean incorporating mobile strategies across a range of touch points and customising messages to provide a more relevant shopping experience within each segment, said Nielsen SA head Bryan Sun.

Optimising the mobile experience should be at the heart of any e-commerce strategy, he said. Retailers developing mobile products should keep in mind four fundamental shopper needs: ease, convenience, choice and value. "The solution should satisfy a variety of trip purposes and deliver strong value for money in a way that requires less time and effort."

