New tobacco device to hit Japan
London/Tokyo — British American Tobacco will begin selling its heated tobacco product, Glo, in Japan next month, ratcheting up competition in the country that has become the top battleground for next-generation cigarettes.
Glo, a silver device that resembles an iPod and heats tobacco without burning it, will go on sale in about 600 shops in Sendai, the London-based company said on Tuesday.
A starter kit will sell for ¥8,000 ($76.4), about 20% cheaper than Philip Morris’s rival iQOS device.
"Japanese consumers are always hungry for innovation and we want to be the number one in the Japanese market," Donato Del Vecchio, a spokesman for British American Tobacco’s next-generation products, said by phone.
Japan — the world’s fifth-biggest tobacco market — is the only country to have three heat-not-burn smoking alternatives on the market. There, British American Tobacco will play catch-up with Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris, who have been the pacesetters.
With smoking on the decline around the world, tobacco companies are in a race to come up with safer products to feed nicotine addiction, even as the $770bn industry leans on old-fashioned cigarettes to sustain profit. Philip Morris, which has been outspending British American Tobacco on such research, has already grabbed 5% of the Japanese cigarette market with iQOS since the device became available nationwide a year ago.
When Japan Tobacco started selling Ploom Tech, another alternative product using vapour and granulated tobacco in a capsule, in March in Fukuoka Prefecture, shipments were suspended in about a week as demand outstripped supply.
The Tokyo-based company said in September it will expand sales of Ploom Tech to several major Japanese cities in early 2017, and boost production capacity of the capsules by 10 times in 2017.
Supply Issue
"Of course, we are learning from the supply issue that some of our competitors face," said Roberta Palazzetti, president of British American Tobacco Japan, in a briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday. "We are not expecting to have a capacity issue — we have enough capacity to cover the Japanese market."
Japan Tobacco shares, which have slumped 12% in 2016, rose as much as 2.2% in Tokyo trading on Tuesday. British American Tobacco shares rose 0.6% by the close of trading in London on Monday, and are up by 21%
in 2016.
Japan has strict regulations on liquids containing nicotine, limiting competition from e-cigarettes. That makes the country an ideal testing ground for heated tobacco devices.
"If iQOS can replicate the demand it’s seen in Japan elsewhere, then it will really lock in first-mover advantage," said Euromonitor analyst Shane MacGuill. "That could be a significant problem for British American Tobacco."
A pack of 20 Neostiks — tubes of reconstituted tobacco which users insert into the Glo device — will retail at ¥420.
That is on a par with a pack of regular cigarettes sold under British American Tobacco’s
Kent brand.
Once activated, the Glo device heats the Neostiks to about 240ºC. They last roughly the same amount of time as a standard cigarette. By avoiding combustion, Glo produces 90% fewer toxicants than cigarettes, though that does not necessarily make them safer, British American Tobacco said.
The launch of Glo comes as the board of Reynolds American reviews British American Tobacco’s $47bn takeover bid, which is partly predicated on strengthening the companies’ alliance to develop next-generation smokes.
Japan Tobacco is the market leader for cigarettes in its home country, with about 60% share. British American Tobacco, which said it has a 13% share in Japan, plans to later sell the Glo device across the country, and then expand to other markets.
Bloomberg
