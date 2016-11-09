New tobacco device to hit Japan

London/Tokyo — British American Tobacco will begin selling its heated tobacco product, Glo, in Japan next month, ratcheting up competition in the country that has become the top battleground for next-generation cigarettes.

Glo, a silver device that resembles an iPod and heats tobacco without burning it, will go on sale in about 600 shops in Sendai, the London-based company said on Tuesday.

A starter kit will sell for ¥8,000 ($76.4), about 20% cheaper than Philip Morris’s rival iQOS device.

"Japanese consumers are always hungry for innovation and we want to be the number one in the Japanese market," Donato Del Vecchio, a spokesman for British American Tobacco’s next-generation products, said by phone.

Japan — the world’s fifth-biggest tobacco market — is the only country to have three heat-not-burn smoking alternatives on the market. There, British American Tobacco will play catch-up with Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris, who have been the pacesetters.

With smoking on the decline around the world, tobacco companies are in a race to come up with safer products to feed nicotine addiction, even as the $770bn industry leans on old-fashioned cigarettes to sustain profit. Philip Morris, which has been outspending British American Tobacco on such research, has already grabbed 5% of the Japanese cigarette market with iQOS since the device became available nationwide a year ago.

When Japan Tobacco started selling Ploom Tech, another alternative product using vapour and granulated tobacco in a capsule, in March in Fukuoka Prefecture, shipments were suspended in about a week as demand outstripped supply.

The Tokyo-based company said in September it will expand sales of Ploom Tech to several major Japanese cities in early 2017, and boost production capacity of the capsules by 10 times in 2017.

Supply Issue

"Of course, we are learning from the supply issue that some of our competitors face," said Roberta Palazzetti, president of British American Tobacco Japan, in a briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday. "We are not expecting to have a capacity issue — we have enough capacity to cover the Japanese market."