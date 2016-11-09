Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lewis more than halves its interim dividend

09 November 2016 - 08:11 Robert Laing
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Furniture retailer Lewis more than halved its interim dividend to R1 from the matching period’s R2.15.

Aftertax profit for the six months to end-September fell 41.5% to R174.3m while overall revenue fell 2% to R2.74bn, its said in its interim results statement on Wednesday morning.

Lewis said the drop in revenue was mainly due to lower insurance and interest charged on credit sales.

Excluding new stores, Lewis said its sales fell 9.2%. Including new stores, merchandise sales grew 1%.

Group credit sales were down 2.3% and accounted for 63.4% of all sales, down from 65.9% in the matching period.

In the Beares chain, acquired from Abil’s subsidiary Ellerines, credit sales accounted for 52.9% of total sales. In its flagship Lewis stores along with Best Home and Electric, credit sales account for 67.4% of the total.

Operating costs, excluding debtor costs, increased by 8.4% mainly as a result of the integration costs of the 56 Beares and Ellerines stores acquired in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.

"Excluding Beares, operating costs across Lewis and Best Home and Electric were well managed to an increase of 2.9%. Beares has a higher cost structure than the group’s other brands and it is expected to take another two years to more closely align the Beares expense base with the rest of the group," Lewis said in its statement.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Energy fund chairman tells PetroSA board to go
Companies / Energy
3.
Our hands are clean, says Net1
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Reserve Bank to close Bloemfontein and Eastern ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Bad debt practice not wrong, says Lewis
Companies / Retail & Consumer

COMPANY COMMENT: Investors bet on Lewis, despite challenges
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.