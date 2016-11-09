Deutsche Post profit jumps on internet orders

Frankfurt — Deutsche Post’s third-quarter profit jumped more than threefold to a record as the mail operator shifts to tap booming shipments from internet shopping and recovered from costs for a failed software project.

The gains came as more online retailers shipped parcels with Deutsche Post, which added the UK, Europe’s largest e-commerce market, to its network in the region in 2016. The company will add Spain and Portugal in 2017. Parcel shipments in Germany jumped 11%, while revenue from that business climbed 13% in Europe and 12% further abroad.

Mail operators are trying to manage declines in traditional letter volumes as they build up capacity to handle more goods ordered online. In September, Deutsche Post said it would buy British letter and parcel delivery service UK Mail Group. That comes after FedEx Corporation bought TNT Express in the Netherlands in 2016. PostNL, the other part of the former Dutch state monopoly, is the target of an offer from Belgian competitor post.

"We are taking an increasingly active role in the development of e-commerce all over the world," CEO Frank Appel said. Deutsche Post shares rose 1.8% at €28.80 in Frankfurt, lifting its 2016 gain to 11% and valuing the company at €34.8bn.

PREMIUM SHIPPING

In addition to underpinning parcel deliveries, e-commerce is boosting lucrative express services, with international volumes rising 6.8% in the quarter. More than one in five such shipments will be destined for consumers instead of business clients in 2016, up from about 10% three years ago, as more and more shoppers opt for premium delivery options.

Operating profit surged to €755m from €197m, beating the €746m average of six analyst estimates. Deutsche Post, which raised the price for delivering a standard letter in Germany to 70c from 62c at the beginning of 2016, suffered €345m in writedowns and provisions for the failed freight-forwarding project and booked €81m in provisions for legal and regulatory costs in the third quarter of 2015.

