Dunkin’ opens Donuts outlet

Another US household name has launched in SA, with Dunkin’ Donuts officially opening its first store in Cape Town on Thursday. Four more outlets are planned for launch in the Western Cape by Christmas.

The US brand owner Dunkin’ Brands earlier in 2016 inked a franchise agreement with JSE-listed Grand Parade Investments to open more than 250 Dunkin’ Donuts and more than 70 Baskin-Robbins food shops in SA. Gauteng will have to wait until 2017 to get a taste of the well-known coffee and treats.

Grand Foods — the food division of Grand Parade — will be responsible for the roll-out. Grand Foods CEO Alan Keet said the move was part of the group’s strategy to expand its food portfolio through investing in market-leading brands, as well as to diversify the South African food and beverage industry.

"Dunkin’ Donuts offers convenience for South Africans with a thirst for high-quality coffee and espresso beverages. We’re identifying locations with high footfall and easy access, where our guests can easily and quickly grab their favourites or relax and have a coffee with friends."

An extensive variety of the superior coffee would be available in SA, including the Dunkin’ Donuts original blend, lattes and cappuccinos, as well as a selection of cold beverages, the company said.

Keet said black coffee lovers need not fear that they would not find their preferred and simple brew in store.

"When people talk about artisanal coffee shops, they think about the special and exotic blends and names. In the US, Dunkin’ Donuts gets 40% of their revenue from filter coffee. It’s their own brew and it will be here in SA too," said Keet.

Brands in the Grand Foods stable include Burger King. The group owns 10% of Spur Corporation, and wholly owns Mac Brothers Catering Equipment and the Grand Foods Meat Plant.

Keet said the Dunkin’ venture was forecast to start making profit in 2018.