Shareholders to score from brewers' merger

SABMiller CEO Alan Clark conceded on Wednesday that neither SABMiller nor Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) expected that the $108bn deal to create a megabrewer would be finalised before an August 12 deadline for a dividend payment.

The delay makes it highly likely that SABMiller’s final dividend of 94c US per share will be paid to current shareholders and not to AB InBev.

This means South Africans will pick up an additional R2bn on top of the R138bn due to local SABMiller shareholders.

The single largest beneficiary will be the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which holds just more than 47-million SABMiller shares. Wednesday’s news about the dividend payment date means the PIC stands to pick up R655m. That is on top of the R46bn the PIC will get from selling its shares to AB InBev.

Because of the need to balance its investment portfolio, the PIC is expected to invest most of the proceeds in AB InBev, which has been listed on the JSE since January this year.

Clark said clearance from all four key regulators — China, the European Union (EU), SA and the US — was still outstanding.

"Once this comes through, there is a range of processes that have to be completed."

The news overshadowed the results’ announcement and the share price surged to a high of R976 before easing back on concerns about the continued uncertainty and the possibility of the deal being blocked by one of the regulators.

But analysts dismissed the concerns, saying it was the size of the deal that made the regulatory process a lengthy one. After several deadline extensions, the Competition Commission is due to complete its investigation on May 25, which is the same day that the EU is due to announce its decision.

Neither China nor the US has provided timelines for their decisions. Clark said SABMiller was continuing to support AB InBev in its efforts to secure the necessary approvals and in its planning for the integration of the business. It had been involved in discussions around the sale of Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime to Japan’s Asahi Group, but not in the proposal to sell SABMiller’s central European brands nor in the disposal of Chinese operations.

* This intro to this article was amended to clarify SABMiller's dividend payment dilemma.