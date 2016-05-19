SABMiller sales margins helped by cost savings of $326m

SABMILLER CEO Alan Clark described the results for financial 2016 as "good" before adding rather poignantly, "these are likely to be our last full set of results, I’m glad we’re going out on a high".

SABMiller’s bottom-line performance was again hit by the weakness of its major operating currencies against the dollar. But the 6% decline in earnings to 224.1 US cents per share was 3% ahead of the consensus forecast. The group has declared a final dividend of 93.75 US cents a share and has indicated existing shareholders (rather than Anheuser-Busch InBev) will receive that dividend.

The share is on a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the sector average of 3.5%.

The trading update meant there were no surprises on the sales volume front, however, margins were better than expected (24.1% versus consensus 23.8% ) and net interest charges lower than expected.

Margins were helped by the $326m of cost savings delivered in financial 2016 under SAB’s business capability programme aimed at delivering cumulative cost savings of $1.05bn by financial 2020.

Although attractive, one analyst remarked the margins were still far below those of AB InBev’s.

The cost savings helped to counter the effect of the strong dollar on the purchase of raw materials by its weak currency subsidiaries.

In terms of sales volume, Africa, Latin America and soft drinks were once again the star performers making a significant contribution to the group’s overall 2% organic growth.

But although its volume growth was strong (at 11% in constant currency terms) Africa’s contribution in dollar terms was down 9%. Similarly, in constant currency terms Latin America’s contribution was up 8% but down 10% in dollar terms.

And for the first time in several years, the bottom-line profit contribution from the group’s African operations were below market expectations. The knock was due to the impairment of the group’s investments in South Sudan and Angola. The combined impairment was a hefty $508m. In South Sudan, continuing political turmoil and the acute shortage of access to foreign exchange significantly affected SABMiller’s operations in the second half of the year. It has closed the brewery and is now operating as an import business.

In Angola, where SABMiller’s associate Castel operates, the substantial devaluation of the local currency and limited access to foreign currency prompted Castel to scale back activity and impair its investment.

But despite currency weakness as well as economic and political volatility, Africa continues to offer exciting prospects for the group. The move of consumers to higher-priced products, aided by the strong growth of Castle Lite, has helped to lift margins.

In addition, "our strategy of price moderation assisted the growth in the mainstream segment, while in the affordable category, Impala, our cassava-based beer, and Eagle were the main drivers of growth," Clark said.

Soft drink volumes across the continent increased 8%.

In SA, soft drink volumes grew 10% while beer volumes were up 2%.

Trevor Stirling at Bernstein expects SABMiller’s diversified exposure to high-growth emerging markets to drive growth ahead of its peers. But he warned that "strong profit, good returns and below-average levels of debt are balanced somewhat by political and economic risk in SA, Colombia and sub-Saharan Africa."