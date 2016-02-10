Sports group boosts sales 12%

HOLDSPORT — owner of the Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse stores — on Tuesday reported sales up 12.3% for the five months ended January 31.

Comparable store sales increased 9.2% during the period.

The company listed on the JSE only in 2011, but its history dates to 1986, when the first Sportsmans Warehouse opened in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

Sales grew 15.7%, with comparable store sales gaining 13.1%.

Outdoor Warehouse again came under pressure — sales increased just 2.6% and fell 2.3% on a comparable basis.

Both of these chains operate large-format stores mostly located in value centres in recognised retail nodes throughout SA.

Total sales at Performance Brands, in which Holdsport has an interest, advanced 20.7%.

Weighted retail trading space increased 5.3% relative to the prior corresponding period, and the retail divisions experienced price inflation of about 7.3%.

Holdsport has two stores in Windhoek, Namibia. Its results are due on May 4.