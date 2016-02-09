Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar increases 18-week sales to end-January by 14.1%

09 February 2016 - 19:23 PM Staff Writer

RETAILER Spar Group on Tuesday reported an increase in sales of 14.1% for the 18 weeks to January 30.

The increase brought total sales to R24.5bn for the period. Group sales in SA increased 8.4% with "internally measured" inflation amounting to 3.9%.

Spar Ireland increased sales 36.6%, "reflecting both the impact of the acquisition of the ADM Londis business in July 2015 and the devaluation of the rand. In local currency the Spar Ireland business increased turnover by 17.8%".

Liquor sales in SA rose 12.5% over the previous comparable period.

The company’s results for the six months ending March 31 will be released on, or about, May 18.



