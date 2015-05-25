Dividend rise sign of an upbeat Richemont

THE market appears to be banking on luxury goods business Richemont re-establishing its growth path.

The Rupert-family controlled company’s shares — which rallied strongly in the past fortnight — closed only 1.43% down at R108.43 on Friday. This after a 35% decrease in net profits to €1.33bn was posted for the year to the end of March following weaker sales in its important Asia Pacific market.

Vestact analyst Sasha Naryshkine said in a note that the best numbers to look at were Richemont’s higher cash position and larger dividend.

Net cash was up by €760m to €5.4bn with chairman Johann Rupert reiterating that it remained Richemont’s intention to achieve long-term organic growth by building goodwill rather than acquiring goodwill.

Despite the profit slump the dividend was hiked 14% — confirming the company’s objective of steadily increasing payouts to shareholders.

Mr Naryshkine said the higher dividend indicated the company was more confident about its future. "I suspect that there are always good reasons to own this company. As there are richer people that want the ‘real deal’. They want the quality in terms of brands … be that jewellery or a watch."

Richemont owns some of the best-known luxury maisons — including Cartier, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, Baume & Mercier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

A regional breakdown of sales in Richemont’s main markets showed European and American sales up 7% and 8% respectively to €3bn and €1.4bn. But the company’s biggest markets in the Asia Pacific, which include China, were down 6% to €4.1bn. The smaller markets were mixed with Japan showing a 6% drop in sales to €814m, while its Middle East operations managed a feisty 13% increase in sales to €841m.

Overall operating profit was 10% higher at €2.7bn. If the one-time gain from the sale of an investment property was stripped out then operating profit would have been €2.44bn, which was similar to last year’s figure even though the operating margin would have dropped by 80 basis points to 23.4%.

The biggest factor in the steep fall in bottom line profits stemmed from foreign exchange hedging tactics which caused "noncash, mark-to-market" losses on cash, short-term money market investments and derivative instruments.

These included a hefty €686m of net foreign exchange losses and €217m of mark-to-market losses in respect of currency hedging activities.

Richemont’s profit performance was also hit by higher operating losses at its fashion maisons, most notably Alfred Dunhill and Lancel. The "Other" segment, which includes the fashion and clothing segment, reported a markedly bigger loss of €64m.

Mr Rupert said the management teams at Lancel and Dunhill would fix the respective maisons. "We will also have to allocate capital to fix these companies," he said.