BUSINESS DAY TV: Krispy Kreme ‘confident it will be priced right’ when it opens in SA

BUSINESS DAY TV: Soon South Africans will be able to happily enjoy an American favourite, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, that’s as the global company signed an agreement with KK Doughnuts SA to open 31 stores in SA over the next five years.

Joining me now on News Leader is Gerry Thomas, CEO of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts SA.

Gerry…sad you didn’t bring any doughnuts with you. This will be Krispy Kreme’s first venture into Africa…why now?

GERRY THOMAS: We’ve been working at it for about 18 months, done a lot of R&D (research and development) into bringing the brand here and feasibilities etcetera, and the timing was right. The brand is growing internationally, they’re in 24 markets and they’re expanding and there will shortly be an announcement of a couple more markets this year. So why now? Because Krispy Kreme International is geared to expand into international markets now. They’re up to this growth.

BDTV: Is SA the first step and a step into other countries in Africa?

GT: Our agreement is exclusively for SA, it’s a five-year exclusivity with options, but baby steps…let’s see what happens in SA and let’s see how we get it going, and then who knows. Who knows what Krispy Kreme International…what their ideas and how things work out.

BDTV: How big do you see the market in SA and what type of brand recognition do you think that Krispy Kreme has because, presumably, unless you’ve been overseas, particularly America, would you even know the brand?

GT: There is no doubt that the brand is known, especially for those people who have been fortunate enough to travel, but we will market it in such a way and we’ll put product in hand that people will know the brand pretty quickly.

There is a very effective marketing strategy that Krispy Kreme have worldwide with all their openings, and we’re fortunate enough to be able to work on the back of that, get product in hand, get the brand, get doughnuts out into the market and then in no time the brand will be very well known here.

BDTV: Where and when will your first store be opening?

GT: We’re targeting before the end of the year, northern suburbs of Johannesburg, a flagship store, and from there six months after that, we’ll start the Johannesburg roll out, and then 2017 KwaZulu-Natal and 2018 Western Cape.

BDTV: Now some of the stores in the US have a drive-thru facility…will you be doing that?

GT: We won’t…we’re going to follow more the European format and the South East Asian format, which is similar to ours, malls, our retail is strongest in mall environments and not drive-thru and standalone environments.

BDTV: How many jobs do you see being created?

GT: Four to 500…

BDTV: Over the next…?

GT: Over the next five years.

BDTV: How has the global company structured the deal in SA because you are the master franchisee for only SA, and you have a licence for five years?

GT: Yes, so we are the master licence holders for five years with an option to renew for a further five years and we are effectively the franchisee. So in other words all the stores will be corporate-owned by ourselves and there will be no sub-franchising. That is not their model. They appoint one franchisee for a region and they grow with that franchisee.

BDTV: Presumably they rely on you a lot and they’ve obviously done their homework, as you’ve done yours…but there have been mistakes made by Krispy Kreme International in the past, for instance Australia…what happened there?

GT: Australia was one of the first forays into the international market and what they did was they followed the American model…big footprint, drive-thrus, took the American template and just planted it into Australia and you can’t do that. You’ve got to work with the local market and the local environment.

They learnt their lesson in Australia and over the last couple of years, and especially in the last two years, there’s been a new regime at Krispy Kreme … with young, vibrant management and they understand that each market has their own nuances and they go into those markets and give you the licence to do what you need to do to make the brand work, and the growth has been phenomenal in the last couple of years. Like I said, 24 countries, nearly 1,000 stores, of those 1,000 stores only 300 are in the US and the rest of them are international.

BDTV: So how is the deal in SA different to the deals that they’ve structured in other countries?

GT: I don’t think there’s any difference, it’s just based on market feasibility, how many stores they feel we can grow in SA, how many stores we feel we can grow to in SA, make a business decision and a compromise and all…the basis of the agreement is as per the international agreement that they’ve rolled out around the world.

BDTV: We have to talk about obesity, okay…these doughnuts are really nice, they’re light and crispy with all sorts of different flavours, but surely you get criticism against you that you’re adding to the obesity endemic.

GT: Yes, that’s been bandied about especially at the Krispy Kreme International conference that I attended last year. Krispy Kreme is more than about the doughnut. Firstly it’s a doughnut and coffee brand, so besides the fact that we’re selling dozens of doughnuts, we’re selling coffee, we’re selling frozen beverages and it’s also about sharing and creating memories, and bringing joy, so at the end of the day you’re bringing a gift or an item that’s unique to someone. It’s not something that you’re going to do every day, it’s a special occasion, so we’re not worried that it’s going to cause issues in that regard.

BDTV: But it’s not really a special occasion because when I was in the States last year, it seems that people go there on a daily basis. Some school kids said that they stopped on the corner at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts every day after school…it’s not a special occasion.

GT: The States has got a doughnut culture. We need to create that culture, but we need to create that culture out of spreading joy, creating a special occasion, sharing, bringing families in, coffee, doughnuts, vibe…so we’ve got a different take on the whole model and I think we need to look more at the international models and how they market their brand and its definitely about the whole experience.

BDTV: And also it’s the way that they sell it…that in the States it’s actually sometimes cheaper to buy six or three as opposed to one custard cream doughnut.

GT: Yes, there’s no doubt there’s a value offering…there’s no doubt. A dozen doughnuts will effectively cost you the same as nine if you buy nine single doughnuts, there’s definitely a value offering. But at the end of the day, you need to indulge sometimes, you need to let loose on weekends and have a couple of…

BDTV: I’m sticking to my story that Krispy Kreme is quite addictive. Lastly I must ask you about pricing, what are you going to come in at?

GT: Obviously the pricing will be finalised closer to the first store opening, but way under R100 for a dozen doughnuts, under R100 for fancy assorted doughnuts, so we’re playing in a very competitive space and we’re more than confident that we will be priced right.

BDTV: And the flavours that you’re going to offer?

GT: To start off with we’re going to have 16 flavours, the top 10 sellers in the world fall into that, and then six flavours that we believe will be unique to the South African offering.

BDTV: We look forward to eating your doughnuts…